Man arrested after Prince Andrew heckled as he walks behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

By Lamiat Sabin
 4 days ago
A man has been arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was driven through Edinburgh.

The man seen in BBC footage appears to shout “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” as the royal procession passed the crowd.

The rest of his words were not audible as his voice was muted and drowned out by voiceover commentary and the people around him.

He was quickly yanked out of the crowd from behind.

A separate video shared on social media shows him being pulled to the floor by two men while others in the crowd shout “God save the King!”

A police officer is seen helping the man off the ground before he is led away. The man is heard shouting: “Disgusting!”

Another video on social media shows the man sitting handcuffed and flanked by two police officers.

Police confirmed an arrest had been made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022.”

Breach of the peace – also known as disturbing the peace – is a form of disorderly conduct. In Scotland, it can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to £5,000.

In January, the Duke of York was stripped of his honorary military roles amid backlash over his friendship with deceased paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In February, the Duke of York paid millions of pounds to settle a civil case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman who claimed that he had sex with her a number of times when she was aged 17.

The duke claims to have never met her and denies all the accusations.

At the time of the protester being arrested, the coffin of the Queen – who died aged 96 on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral – was being moved to St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

It travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the sovereign’s official Edinburgh home, to the cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for the late Queen’s life. From 5pm, the cathedral was open for 24 hours to allow members of the public to pay their respects.

The Queen’s son, King Charles III walked behind the coffin with his siblings the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, and the Earl of Wessex.

Fringe
4d ago

This is the disrespectful to the Queen. There is a time and a place for everything and this is not it!

4d ago

No excuse for this behavior. He is not best liked person but do show dome respect for his loss of his mother .

Guest
4d ago

You men who judge Andrew . Let me ask You a question! Are You a cheater. Have You cheated? 17 is not really a minor she also was well aware of what she was doing.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Edinburgh#Coffin#Royal Mile#Police Scotland#Uk
