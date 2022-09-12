ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
