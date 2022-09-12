ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Amy’s Gift hosting eating disorder conference Oct. 8

By Sharon Wren
Research shows children who grow up body confident have better physical and mental health, perform better in and out of school and are more likely to fulfill their unique potential. That’s why Amy’s Gift, a Quad Cities Eating Disorders Consortium, is hosting the 2022 Quad Cities Eating Disorders Conference on October 8, from 8 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. at the Isle Hotel and Conference Center, 1777 Isle Pkwy in Bettendorf.

This full-day conference offers in-person presentations aimed at promoting awareness, understanding, diagnosis and treatment for eating disorders. Presentations will be aimed towards healthcare professionals, those experiencing eating disorders, caregivers and advocates. “We cannot wait to connect and share these resources with the community in-person again,” says Stephanie Burrough, Community Relations Specialist at UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center. “It is our ongoing mission to make these life changing resources available for all in order to improve the health and wellbeing of our community.”

This conference features keynote speaker Denise Hamburger, founder and director of BE REAL, a nonprofit that pictures a world where students can grow up with a healthy relationship to food and their bodies. During her speech, Hamburger will discuss the success she has experienced with her Body Confident Schools workshops, her new high school body image curriculum BodyKind and how everyone can become advocates for body kindness. Additional sessions will feature 16 eating disorder specialists from around the country.

The conference offers two tracks, one for providers and one for the public. The provider track will be offered for those requesting educational credits and includes topics on best practices in specialized treatment groups, from assessment through eating disorder recovery. The fee for the provider track is $75. The public track will focus on topics such as community advocacy, starting a successful support group and integrating one’s mental, emotional and physical body for self-healing during recovery. The event is free to the public and freewill donations will be accepted. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be covered by conference sponsors for all attendees. Ticket proceeds will go towards future training opportunities and efforts to improve care for those with eating disorders in the area.

Register for the conference online by clicking here or contact Stephanie Burrough at (563) 742-2455 or email info@amysgift.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Local 4 WHBF

