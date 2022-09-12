ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise

Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Razer Blade gaming laptop with RTX 3080 Ti got a 10% discount

Whether you’re an experienced gamer or just getting started, you’re going to need the right machine to play at peak performance. That’s why this Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop deal is so exciting. In fact, it’s one of the most enticing we’ve seen. Originally priced at $3,500, this powerful laptop is on sale directly from Razer for 10% off, bringing the price down to $3,150 and saving you $350 off the original price. Keep reading to find out what makes this laptop so special and the perfect upgrade for all of your future gaming sessions.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

I gamed on the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen and it blew me away

Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, is a winner in many regards. However, one area where Samsung developers are still playing it safe — almost to a restrictive level — is the cover screen functionality. Samsung has bumped up the secondary screen’s resolution, but not much has changed in terms of what users can achieve on it.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens

There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alder Lake#Clock Speed#Raptor#Intel Raptor Lake#Ddr5 5600#Intel Tech Tour
Digital Trends

If you own a Lenovo PC, you need to update it immediately

Lenovo, one of the most popular computer manufacturers in the world, just announced that many of its laptops and desktops need immediate BIOS updates to secure them from serious security vulnerabilities. Six flaws have been found; however, none have been reported as being actively exploited thus far. Lenovo lists the...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy