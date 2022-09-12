ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits may have been contaminated with E. coli

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you got a HelloFresh kit in July, the ground beef may have been contaminated with E. coli.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the public health alert due to concerns that the ground beef may be associated with E. coli illness. There isn’t a recall because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The ground beef was distributed from July 2 through July 21. The USDA said an investigation into an E.coli outbreak identified that many patients got ground beef produced at an establishment and distributed by HelloFresh.

The FSIS said the following product is subject to the public health alert:

10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

Photo//USDA

The FSIS is concerned that some of the ground beef may be in people’s freezers. Anyone who got the ground beef is urged not to consume them. It should be thrown away.

Anyone with questions regarding the public health alert can contact hello@hellofresh.com .

