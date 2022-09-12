ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target’s Plan to Win Holiday Wallets? Toys

By Vicki M. Young
Target is trying to make a name as the top toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond.

A new multi-year agreement with FAO Schwarz (FAO) expands the ties it’s recently built with the nostalgic toy brand that’s brought exclusive products to Target. Consumers will be able to purchase FAO toys at Target and FAO Schwarz stores as well as Target’s website beginning in mid-October.

With FAO and Disney deals under its belt, Target is going head to head with not just Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon but Macy’s and its Toys “R” Us partnership, too.

Toys are big business for retail, especially when people have cut back on spending to manage inflation and stores are pinning their hopes on a happy holiday.

“Toys offer pretty decent margins,” Macy’s Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette told investors earlier this year. The retailer reported first-quarter toy sales 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys “R” Us partnership. It’s opening several Toys “R” Us shop-in-shops by Oct. 15. Eleven new in-store shops are slated for this holiday, with Macys’ hoping to “quintuple” the chain’s toy business—numbering 446 as of April 30—and attract more millennial and Gen Z shoppers.

Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon also ramp up their holiday toy assortments to get shoppers to open their wallets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xv7LM_0hs1sjQ300
Target expects these toys to be tops this holiday.

“One of the reasons families love shopping at Target is because of our incredible assortment of toys, and that selection is only getting better with our new exclusive agreement with the beloved FAO Schwarz brand,” Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said. “From hot new items to time-tested favorites, we’ve curated our annual list of Bullseye’s Top Toys to create an easy, fun and affordable way for guests to find just the right gift for every toy lover on their list. Simply put, there’s only one place parents and gift givers need to shop for toys this holiday season—and that’s Target.”

The 120-item FAO Schwarz assortment is priced at $9.99-$149.99, with 50 toys under $20. The capsule will feature several nostalgic FAO toys under $25 to mark the brand’s 160th anniversary. Store and digital shoppers can check out toy demonstrations during the holidays at limited locations.

“FAO Schwarz has been celebrating the wonder of childhood and bringing awe and discovery to all children—and the child inside all of us—for 160 years, and now families everywhere across the U.S. can enjoy this experience at their local Target store,” FAO chief merchandising officer David Niggli said.

Sourcing Journal

This Is What’s Getting Kohl’s Energy Right Now

Though Kohl’s seemed to be on the verge of charting a radically new course earlier this year when the retailer was punching dance cards left, right and center, now the Wisconsin company is busy figuring out how to maximize its Sephora-centric strategy, make money off its asset, and get inventory in shape for the holidays and beyond. At the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference Wednesday in Manhattan, chief financial officer Jill Timm pulled back the curtain on the department store retailer’s problems and priorities. Like other industry names burned by bogged-down supply chains, Kohl’s is taking a fresh look at how...
Sourcing Journal

Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?

As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sneaker Theft, $225,000 Insider Heist Just the Tip of the Iceberg

“I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed,” Mizzo Boutique owner Mohamad Fritis told local Philadelphia news affiliate WPVI Thursday after three break-ins and two additional attempts robbed his business of up to $90,000 in merchandise. Fritis said he previously installed security cameras in the store and added security gates to block his window, recently fitting his business with new locks after the thieves had managed to drill their way inside. Meanwhile, police in Connecticut’s Fairfield County are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers from Stamford’s Plug...
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
Sourcing Journal

Bassett Expands E-commerce Reach with Noa Home Acquisition

Virginia-based Bassett Furniture Industries expands its online retail reach with the acquisition of Canadian e-commerce furniture retailer Noa Home, Inc. Bassett has traditionally operated primarily in brick-and-mortar retail, both with its 92 company- and licensee-owned stores and wholesale business with more than 700 accounts in the United States and abroad. The acquisition of Noa, which is headquartered in Montreal and has additional operations in Canada, Australia, Singapore and the United Kingdom, will allow Bassett to expand its global footprint while also beefing up its presence online. “We are excited to add the digital commerce ability and the entrepreneurial spirit of the Noa...
Sourcing Journal

How a Meal Delivery Service Supports Blue Jeans Go Green’s Circular Mission

The food industry’s influence on denim is evident in its shift to all natural ingredients, demand for certifications, and the steps companies are taking to help foster regenerative farming.  U.S. meal-delivery service Freshly is taking it a step further by teaming with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program to integrate closed loop recycling into shipments.  The company recently partnered with Blue Jeans Go Green and Zappos’ charitable arm, Zappos for Good, to provide customers with the opportunity to recycle its biodegradable denim insulation liners manufactured by Bonded Logic, Inc. By diverting the denim insulation liners from landfills, consumers can...
Sourcing Journal

How Walmart Garment Supplier Got Itself Off Imports Blacklist

Roughly six weeks after it first slapped a Withhold Release Order (WRO) on shipments from Natchi Apparel, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it modified the order to grant entry to all of the Tamil Nadu garment maker’s imports otherwise in compliance with the law. Shipments previously detained on suspicion of forced labor will also be discharged, officials said Wednesday. “Every day, our department leads the fight to root out forced labor from American supply chains,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security. “Combatting these inhumane practices is a moral and economic imperative, and a challenge we must confront with...
Sourcing Journal

Success Story: How Azazie Reduced Returns While Cutting Carbon

Success Story is a Sourcing Journal feature highlighting innovative solutions across all areas of the apparel and footwear supply chain. With 2022 going down the biggest wedding season in decades after many paused their plans during the pandemic, scores of women are hoping for a perfect fit as they try on dresses for the bride’s special day. But that means there are plenty of opportunities for many brides, bridesmaids and wedding attendees to send back unwanted dresses and gowns—which also brings more potential concerns for logistics networks as a glut of new product re-enters the supply chain. Observing these developments first-hand, Azazie, an...
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Revolve x Bolt Checkout, CommerceHub Acquires ChannelAdvisor

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Checkout Revolve/Bolt Revolve will be one of the first retailers to use the new Checkout Links feature from Bolt so shoppers get a branded, one-click checkout, “see now, buy now” experience. At Revolve Gallery, an immersive New York Fashion Week experience running Sept. 9-11, shoppers will be able to scan a QR code directing them to a pre-populated, Revolve-branded checkout page for a one-click purchase. Following Fashion Week, the companies plan to roll out Bolt’s standard one-click checkout on revolve.com. Bolt’s Checkout Links are designed to expand beyond...
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play

It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open.  The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio.   “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
Sourcing Journal

Fleece Redesign: Nike Touts ‘Biggest Apparel Innovation’ Since Dri-Fit

The Nike hoodie is a ubiquitous symbol of the Just Do It attitude for athletes and a gateway into the brand for consumers around the world.  It’s made from fleece, a cheap input commonly made of high-impact polyester or other synthetic fibers. But starting Thursday, the sneaker giant will debut products made under Nike Forward, a new platform that reduces the carbon footprint of first-generation material by an average of 75 percent compared to traditional Nike fleece. Nike Forward material, which is launching as a classic grey sweatshirt available in a hoodie or crew style, joins the Oregon company’s ecosystem of sustainability...
Sourcing Journal

The Elements That Are Keeping Activewear Hot

The already healthy global activewear market is only expected to increase its muscle in the coming years, thanks to a greater interest in health and wellness, as well as a continued appreciation for comfortable athleisure and streetwear styles that are now worn for work, working out and hanging out. The NPD Group says 44 percent of consumers care more about their health and wellness today than before COVID-19 hit, and this is leading to increased sales in active gear that is rooted in comfort and outdoor lifestyles. The Consumer Tracking Service data from NPD says activewear sales revenue increased by 39...
Sourcing Journal

Zumiez CFO: ‘Credit Card Spending Has Increased’

Zumiez and Tilly’s hit a bump in the road ahead of the back-to-school shopping season, with the teen retailers’ second-quarter net sales plummeting as both mall-centric retailers blaming inflationary headwinds and less discretionary spending for missed guidance. Net sales at Zumiez decreased 18.1 percent to $220.0 million, down from $268.7 million in the year-ago second quarter, while net sales at Tilly’s dipped 16.7 percent to $168.3 million from $202 million last year. Tilly’s breaks out its sales numbers into physical and digital, with the brick-and mortar component falling 16.7 percent as well to $137.1 million, from $164.6 million last year when people...
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle’s Secret Spring 2023 Launch

American Eagle is hatching a new product concept for Spring 2023 after it quietly discontinued a premium experiment earlier this year. In a earnings call on Wednesday to discuss American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) disappointing second quarter with a net loss of $42.5 million, Jen Foyle, president and executive creative director of its American Eagle (AE) and Aerie brands, told analysts that she and her team will launch something new at AEO for spring but remained rather tight-lipped as to what it will be. However, she hinted that it will be bottoms-based and said point blank that it will be casualwear. “When...
Sourcing Journal

U.S. Xpress Sheds Staff: Is Trucking in Trouble?

Trucking’s down market has prompted U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. to pare back the focus on its digital fleet as it retools its business strategy with the aim of cutting costs and boosting profitability.  The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based trucking company, which had a recent market cap of $136.4 million, said this week it will trim its staff to the tune of about $20 million in annualized savings, effective in the fourth quarter, give back underused real estate in some markets, and focus less on its struggling digital fleet called Variant.  On a call with management Thursday, analysts pressed the company on the different strategies...
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Europe Launches Fall Campaign

Wrangler Europe’s latest promotional campaign, for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, is the latest installment of the brand’s “For The Ride of Life” series, which espouses living life to the fullest no matter one’s age or circumstances. “Not forcing it. That’s the most important part,” says a voiceover at the end of the campaign’s just released video. The promotion includes a mix of still photographs and short films available for viewing on YouTube starring an assortment of young models shown creating and enjoying music, hanging out in a skatepark, taking a road trip and relishing being in love. It was released this...
Sourcing Journal

DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?

Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
Sourcing Journal

What Makes Allbirds’ New Plant-Based Leather Sneaker Different

Allbirds is unveiling a new design—and a new direction. The Pacer is a “new take” on the classic court sneaker, Silicon Valley’s favorite footwear brand revealed Tuesday. Available in organic cotton canvas and plant leather, the shoe “kicks off” Allbirds’s expansion into lifestyle silhouettes, signaling a “new and more contemporary style lineup,” said Jad Finck, its vice president of innovation. Plant leather is a material innovation two years in the making. In late 2020, Allbirds invested $2 million in Natural Fiber Welding (NFW), an Illinois-headquartered material science startup whose Mirum platform combines and “cures” a blend of rubber, plant oils and agricultural...
