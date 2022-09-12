Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Hogs’ Drew Sanders named National Player of the Week by Chuck Bednarik Award group
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.
swark.today
Pittman comments on Petrino’s coaching success at Arkansas, strengths of Missouri State team
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino on Saturday night with the Hogs looking to remain undefeated. Sam Pittman credited Petrino’s coaching for improving the Razorbacks’ record and said he also realizes the Bears, like the Hogs, are 2-0 heading into this game.
swark.today
Razorbacks players know Missouri State Coach Petrino’s reputation as offensive guru, remember his Arkansas success
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will take on former head coach Bobby Petrino and Missouri State on Saturday night in Razorback Stadium. Petrino was 34-17 in four years with the Hogs. The current Razorbacks were young when Petrino was at Arkansas, but redshirt senior defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols who is from Springdale, when asked if he remembered Petrino, said he did.
Comments / 0