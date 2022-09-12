FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders was tabbed National Player of the Week by the Chuck Bednarik Award on Tuesday. The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

