Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee finds his audience on 'Only Fans,' naturally

Now that Mötley Crüe 's massive Stadium Tour with Poison , Joan Jett , and Def Leppard has officially wrapped up, drummer Tommy Lee seems to have a lot of... um... time on his hands, and he's heading to Only Fans to keep the party going.

During Mötley Crüe 's final performance at Allegiant Stadium on September 9, Tommy Lee addressed the crowd once again regarding his current fascination with exposing himself. “I showed you my s***," Lee began, referencing his bender-fueled posting of the band's fifth member, which stirred controversy and debate regarding double standards between men and women sharing nudes. "They took it down off the internet. No more d***s, no more t****es." he added.

So, what's Tommy's solution ? “What I’ve done is I have now gone over to a place where you can be free as f***. And you can show anybody whatever the f*** you want, and they don't f***ing take it down," he told the crowd to mixed review. Lee then about-faced and dropped his pants to reveal the words “Only Fans” written on his posterior, adding, "So f***ing suck it... boom!"

Although he had been teasing fans about the entire ordeal since it happened in early August, Tommy posted this update to his own Instagram account soon after the show with a link, confirming to fans that he was indeed serious about keeping the nudie party going on the salacious social media site. For those who want to follow along, details are above.

