New York City, NY

Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Benzinga

Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest

Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Agilent Technologies?

Agilent Technologies's (NYSE:A) short percent of float has risen 5.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.71 million shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 3.02% to $19,532.43. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $20,990.23 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Glatfelter Corporation

On Thursday, shares of Glatfelter Corporation GLT experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +7.02% to $4.42. The overall sentiment for GLT has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bridgeline Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

