As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?
Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Rivian Automotive's Recent Short Interest
Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ:RIVN) short percent of float has fallen 6.22% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43.81 million shares sold short, which is 11.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
EXCLUSIVE: NYC Could Become Cannabis Capital Of The World; Tri-State Focuses On Regulation, Equity
The Northeast is ready to alter the American cannabis market, and New York City could become the pot capital of the world. That was among the topics discussed on Tuesday at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. With a combined population of 33 million, New York, New Jersey,...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
How Is The Market Feeling About Agilent Technologies?
Agilent Technologies's (NYSE:A) short percent of float has risen 5.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.71 million shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back. “Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned....
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
Trees Corporation Closes A $13.5M Senior Secured Convertible Note Offering
TREES CORPORATION CANN closed a $13.5 million senior secured convertible note offering. The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 12% and will mature on September 16, 2026. Investors have the option to convert up to 50% of the outstanding notes into TREES common stock at a fixed...
Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has fallen 3.02% to $19,532.43. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $20,990.23 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Glatfelter Corporation
On Thursday, shares of Glatfelter Corporation GLT experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +7.02% to $4.42. The overall sentiment for GLT has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert was...
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
Bridgeline Digital And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
The Nasdaq 100 dropped by more than 200 points on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Apple 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Apple AAPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.6%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion. Buying $1000 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it...
Benzinga
