Plus-size Retailer Dia & Co. Integrates 11honore.com

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 4 days ago
The new site launches this week. Courtesy image.

After acquiring omnichannel, plus-size retailer 11 Honoré last June, Dia & Co. is launching a new website this week that fully integrates 11honore.com. The company said the integration makes “Dia the largest consolidated destination for the plus consumer that now includes luxury.”

Dia’s stable of plus-size brands now includes Ganni, Betsey Johnson, Nanette Lapor, Girl With Curves, Rebel Wilson’s Angels brands as well as the 11 Honoré Collection, Good American, Carolina Herrera, Vince, Tanya Taylor, Bacaal, Camilla, Mara Hoffman, Azeeza, and Apiece Apart.

Dia said it has quadrupled its style count in the past 12 months and noted that “with the addition of 60 new luxury brands, Dia.com will now house over 200 unique designer brands — more than any other plus specialty retailer.”

The retailer said the acquisition of 11 Honoré and integration of its website now offers customers a larger selection of women’s plus-size fashion apparel than Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, J.C. Penney, and Dillard’s. Only Shein, Walmart, and Amazon have larger catalogues, the company said, adding that Dia’s key point of differentiation is that it connects to plus-size customers in a more meaningful way — through the right content and marketing.

In a statement, the company said the full integration of the 11 Honoré brand this week “kicks off with an updated website homepage interface with new imagery featuring renowned model Candice Huffine,” in a move toward brand elevation. The retailer also noted that the acquisition of 11 Honoré by Dia & Co. “ushers in the next generation of plus-size fashion to propel the movement of inclusive sizing forward.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Nadia Boujarwah, chief executive officer of Dia & Co., told WWD that with the launch of luxury on Dia.com through 11 Honoré, “our customer can now shop everything from a Madewell T-shirt to a Carolina Herrera gown — all in one seamless shopping experience.”

“There is literally no other fashion destination in the world for the plus customer with a wider selection of winning brands all in one place,” Boujarwah said. “We’re incredibly excited to create an even larger offering of plus fashion across price points and styles. Our updated website and e-commerce platform reflect the amazing work and efforts of the past few months of our teams during this integration.”

Patrick Herning, the founder of 11 Honoré, told WWD that he is “excited to stay on as founder of 11 Honoré at Dia. I’m more committed to building the most inclusive retail platform than ever before.” Herning said it is “an honor to work alongside both Nadia and Lydia [Gilbert, cofounder of Dia] to create the ‘Farfetch for plus.’ As Dia & Co. enters into the luxury space with 11 Honoré’s acquisition, I’m excited to spearhead the brand expansion in this category and help designers build a first-class size-inclusive business.”

When asked to describe the target customer for the brand, Boujarwah said it is important to understand that the plus customer “has always felt like an outsider — luxury brands have historically only made their designs for sample sizes, mainstream retailers carry limited inventory in plus sizes. She’s either limited to a subscale plus-size section in stores or pushed to the plus-size tab online where she can’t see anyone in her size modeling the clothing.”

Boujarwah told WWD that the typical shopping experience for plus-size shoppers “is a complete labyrinth and one that leaves the plus customer feeling dejected and disheartened.”

“Now, Dia has created the online fashion destination of the future for the plus consumer,” Boujarwah said. “No longer is she entering a mall with only one store to choose from, nor wading through racks and racks of clothing trying to find items in her size. This destination was built just for her — with every store, every brand, every style at every price point, made in her size.”

