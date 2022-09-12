ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunenburg County, VA

Lunenburg County Public Schools abruptly closed Monday due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All Lunenburg County public schools are closed Monday, Sept. 12 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a Facebook post the school district sent out Sunday evening.

The school published the post at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, writing that all school offices would be closed and that all after-school activities were canceled.

The school board meeting that was scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed.

8News in Richmond has reached out to the school district and sheriff’s office for more information regarding the abrupt closing.

NBC12

Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
