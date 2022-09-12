Lunenburg County Public Schools abruptly closed Monday due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All Lunenburg County public schools are closed Monday, Sept. 12 “due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a Facebook post the school district sent out Sunday evening.

The school published the post at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, writing that all school offices would be closed and that all after-school activities were canceled.

The school board meeting that was scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed.

8News in Richmond has reached out to the school district and sheriff’s office for more information regarding the abrupt closing.

