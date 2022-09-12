Read full article on original website
Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
Check it out: Drone footage of 2022 Eliada Corn Maze, set for Sept. 30 opening
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13's Skyview Drone took a trip to this year's Eliada Home Corn Maze on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The maze is ready and everything else will soon be set up before official opening day on Friday, Sept. 30. The maze will be open on...
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County Commissioner is asked to resign following posts he shared on Facebook. Daniel Andreotta shared a post on Saturday that reads: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay, or pay him without work." The post has since been deleted. Those who are calling for the Andreotta's resignation plan to speak at the next commissioner's meeting on September 21.
Transylvania gets about $1 million in grant money to repair streambanks
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left a lasting impression on some mountain waterways. But grant money is on the way to help repair the damage. Transylvania County will use the money to help restore the streambanks damaged by the storm last year. About $1...
Potential rebuild of Jones Park Playground on the table as leaders consider agreement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The possible rebuild of Jones Park Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality. The North Asheville park, formerly located near Ira B. Jones Elementary School, was disassembled in 2021 following an unsatisfactory safety inspection from a third-party consultant. Community organizers have spent months...
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
Henderson County commissioner responds to alleged sexist, racist posts
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman is calling for the resignation of one elected official following posts he shared on social media. Multiple viewers reached out to the WLOS newsroom citing concerns over Henderson County Commissioner Daniel Andreotta’s Facebook page. “We cannot have leaders who...
Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
Dogwood Health Trust awards Asheville $1.6M for affordable housing work
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was awarded $1.6 million by Dogwood Health Trust to support two affordable housing projects. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing work and ABCCM's Transformation Village. ABCCM provides about 100 transitional housing beds for homeless women, children and...
ESTU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked when it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt. This is according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report. ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the...
HCA Healthcare calls class action lawsuit 'baseless' in new court filing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorneys for HCA Healthcare have filed a motion to dismiss a class action antitrust lawsuit against the hospital system. That lawsuit was originally filed by the city of Brevard, with the city of Asheville, Buncombe County and Madison County filing companion cases. Asheville and Buncombe...
'More than unsightly trash:' Advocates push for ban on single-use plastic in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council will soon consider a proposal to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in the city. A phased-approach proposal was approved by the city’s Governance Committee on Wednesday. “It’s a lot more than unsightly trash, it’s a really big urgent...
Man accused of hacking into Greenville’s Verizon account, ordering phones
The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of defrauding the City of Greenville out of nearly $70,000.
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
Virtual bidding begins once again for Hendersonville's beloved Bearfootin' bears
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making some successful changes, a beloved tradition in the mountains continues once again this year online. Virtual bidding starts Sept. 13 for this year's Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears in Hendersonville and will continue until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The auction went online...
