Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Sylva social district a hit during 6-month trial period, town leaders say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A mountain town says its new social district is a hit. The Town of Sylva has given it a trial run over the past six months, and the feedback has been so positive that town leaders voted last week to continue the ordinance for the district established in February that allows people to drink outside places that serve alcohol within the social district.
SYLVA, NC
my40.tv

With 43% of TS Fred recovery program projects complete, millions in funds still available

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One year after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred barreled through Western North Carolina, recovery continues. As of Sept. 9, North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management has received 710 applications for its Tropical Storm Fred Residential Recovery Program. Most of those applications were from Haywood, Yancey, Buncombe and McDowell counties. And 619 of the applications were eligible for assistance. Just less than half of the eligible projects had been completed as of early September -- 43% to be exact.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Have goats? Put them to work for the city of Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking to hire a specialized crew to clear up a pesky problem. The city is putting out bids to rent a herd of goats to get a handle on an overgrown lot on Jordan Street. The lot is full of weeds and vines with the primary culprit being kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

'Pickleball is homeless in this town:' Players fight for their own courts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Emails have been flooding into Asheville City Council members' inboxes, wanting to know, what is going to happen to the tennis courts at Murphy-Oakley Park. Asheville Parks & Recreation officials have submitted plans to convert all three tennis courts at the park into eight fully-dedicated...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County Commissioner is asked to resign following posts he shared on Facebook. Daniel Andreotta shared a post on Saturday that reads: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay, or pay him without work." The post has since been deleted. Those who are calling for the Andreotta's resignation plan to speak at the next commissioner's meeting on September 21.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Dogwood Health Trust awards Asheville $1.6M for affordable housing work

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville was awarded $1.6 million by Dogwood Health Trust to support two affordable housing projects. The money will go to Habitat for Humanity's affordable housing work and ABCCM's Transformation Village. ABCCM provides about 100 transitional housing beds for homeless women, children and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

ESTU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked when it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt. This is according to a recent report from U.S. News & World Report. ETSU is ranked in the top 100 in the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

