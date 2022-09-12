ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

By Aaron Feis
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday.

The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said.

To win the $500,000 jackpot for PICK 10, players must match all 10 numbers on their tickets to 10 of the 20 numbers drawn from a field of 1 through 80. The 20 winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were: 12 – 40 – 42 – 44 – 45 – 46 – 47 – 48 – 49 – 55 – 63 – 65 – 72 – 73 – 74 – 75 – 77 – 78 – 79 – 80.

In addition to the two jackpot winners, a dozen tickets sold matched nine numbers, good for $6,000 each, officials said.

