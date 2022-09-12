Read full article on original website
Work to Stabilize Slope Above US95 on White Bird Grade set to Begin Next Week
GRANGEVILLE - Rock scaling will begin Tuesday, September 20, at the top of White Bird Grade to stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. Work over the next several weeks will intermittently affect the highway. Scaling involves knocking down loose debris proactively, with rocks falling from the hillside down to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, September 13, 2022. Cad Comments: Company hasn't had contact with driver since Sunday AM, load on his truck hasn't been delivered to Portland Oregon. Truck has been located by gps in Lewiston since then and no answer by phone or text & email with no response. Not able to reach family members either - both driver and truck have been located, driver coming to get everything will contact lpd after 1230.
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife has yet to be identified
The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Moscow PD received a report Monday night that a man threatened a group of students with a knife on Paradise Path between the Student Rec Center and the university Steam Plant, near the LLC parking lot 14. The white man appeared to be 18-22...
pullmanradio.com
Fund Setup To Help Deary Family Who Lost Home In Fire
A fund has been setup to help a Deary man and his family whose home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Dan Cochrane and his children lost their home in the blaze. An account has been set up at ICCU in Moscow to assist the family. Donation checks can be made out to the Dan Cochrane House Fire Fund and mailed to ICCU 525 West 3rd Street Moscow Idaho 83843. Donations can also be deposited at the bank by informing the teller that it’s for Dan Cochrane’s House Fire Fund.
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
61-Year-Old man Dies After Rollover Crash on American Bar Road
Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on American Bar Road on the Salmon River in Idaho County. Police say that just past 4:30 p.m., a 61-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 westbound on American Bar Road, an extremely narrow and rocky dirt road located west of Grangeville. The driver attempted to negotiate a narrow curve around a previous rockslide and slid off the roadway.
FOX 11 and 41
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She’s believed to be on foot and can’t walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Lenore Woman Sustains Minor Injuries in Sunday Evening Crash
LENORE - Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident near the intersection of New Hope Loop and Morning Star Lane in Lenore. Orofino Ambulance and Rescue were also dispatched. 54-year-old Shanon Lee, of Lenore, was the sole...
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
KHQ Right Now
"It's like looking in the mirror": Washington State, Colorado State share strategies, coaching connections
PULLMAN – Washington State coach Jake Dickert acknowledged the oddly familiar nature of his team’s nonconference schedule. “Crazy scenarios all the way,” he said Monday of WSU’s first three games of the season. In Week 1, the Cougars played host to their neighbors from Idaho. Dickert...
KHQ Right Now
Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU
Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic – to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we witnessed last year.
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: As Air Raid system finds rhythm, Cougar offense leaning on 'effort'
PULLMAN – Washington State’s Air Raid hasn’t operated with much consistency early this season. The Cougars are still searching for rhythm as they sharpen up the technical details and communication in their freshly installed system. It’ll take time and experience for a new offense to settle into...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State men's basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule
Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate. The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.
