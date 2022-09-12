Read full article on original website
Cannabis Life Sciences Announces Amendments To Convertible Debentures And Underlying Warrants
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. CLSH CLSH, a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, announced that following receipt of the requisite approval of debenture holders and the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has amended the terms of its outstanding $13.2 million principal amount unsecured convertible debentures issued December 12, 2018 by, among other things:
Snow Lake Lithium Announces Completion of Over 20,000 Meters of Drilling Year to Date; Update for Resource Expansion Upcoming
Snow Lake Lithium completes over 20,000 meters of drilling. Drill program intercepted spodumene in 89 of the 107 DDH for a statistical average success ratio of 83%. Drill hole GRP-027 intersected Spodumene-bearing pegmatite from 39.36 to 69.02 meters; Spodumene content of the dyke is estimated at 20%. Additional lab assay...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Announces Expansion into Health and Beauty Market
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. OCEL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, announced today that the Company will expand into the skincare and haircare industries. On September 14, 2022 BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial SKIN announced...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tinley's Appoints CEO & President Of Tinley's Brands USA And Grants Stock Options
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. TNYBF TNY appointed Theodore Zittell as CEO and Richard Gillis as president, Tinley's Brands USA. Gillis's primary focus will be to drive the reintroduction of the full Tinley's brand infused line-up and pursue Tinley's brand growth in California, and address expansion to other US states as opportunities arise. Gillis will also drive expanded sales and distribution of the relaunched Beckett's Tonics and Beckett's 27 products initially rolling out to Total Wine & More retail locations across 27 US states. These appointments coincide with the dissolution of the office of the CEO, which was comprised of members Theodore Zittell, Richard Gillis, and Douglas Fulton.
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Sharply
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 15.24% to $0.19 Friday morning after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)).
New At-Home Multiple Drugs Formulation Delivery Technology Scores US Patent
SEVALENT, Bexson Biomedical’s disrupting offer ready for the small molecule injectable market, received patent allowance by the USPTO for “Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.”. The company’s formulation technology enables wearable, home health solutions of various types of medicines priorly delivered exclusively in an intravenous (IV) manner...
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Cloopen: A Clean Cloud, or Still Under Stormy Skies?
An internal investigation by cloud services provider Cloopen found the company inflated its revenue by about 5% in last year’s second and third quarters. The new China-U.S. information-sharing agreement could help restore investor confidence in such U.S.-listed Chinese companies. By Doug Young. A couple of new announcements involving internal...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TUYA, LFST and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Short Interest Sector Focus: Basic Materials Sector
As of the close of business on Thursday, 9/15, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Basic Materials Sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Basic Materials sector stands at 2.90%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Pharma Company Organicell Partners With Beauty Health Focusing On Aging & Inflammation Signs
Biopharmaceutical company Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc OCEL plans to expand into the skincare and haircare industries in partnership with Beauty Health Co SKIN. BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial, with Organicell, will create the first to-market exosome booster for their patented Hydrafacial device. Hydrafacial's new exosome booster will be available early next year. Organicell...
Earnings Scheduled For September 14, 2022
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million. • Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on...
