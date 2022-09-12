ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure bill from Boston

By The Hill Staff
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkYkW_0hs1qwZq00
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Biden will appear in Boston on Monday to share his perspective on projects made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The event is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 23

Robert Good
4d ago

Biden's infrastructure bills are only a disguise for him to pocket money because he is the biggest crook in the White House

Reply(5)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden predicts ‘a really difficult two years’ if Democrats lose the midterms

President Biden on Monday acknowledged “a really difficult two years” if Democrats lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Boston that he would spend a lot more time “in the veto” because he would have difficulty getting “anything done” legislatively if Republicans take over.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
The Hill

Biden condemns Republicans for using migrants as ‘props’

President Biden on Thursday condemned Republican governors for using migrants as “props” for “political stunts” as he defended his administration’s handling of the southern border. Biden, addressing a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute gala, did not directly name GOP governors who have in recent weeks transported...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Woke New York state senator, 36, sparks fury with tweet saying lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts

A New York State Senator sparked fury with a recent tweet that suggested that older lawmakers who are 'past childbearing age' have 'less fight' in them than younger counterparts and won't fight as hard for reproductive rights. Biaggi, 36, posted the Twitter. last month, which. spurred some initial backlash, but...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Lamont holds double-digit lead in Connecticut governor’s race: poll

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is leading Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski by double digits in the Connecticut gubernatorial race, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Tuesday. The poll found that Lamont received 49 percent support among likely voters in the state when respondents were asked who they would vote for if the governor’s…
CBS Boston

Massachusetts has 8 sanctuary cities and how they cooperate varies

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCAMBRIDGE - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a group of Venezuelan migrants north to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. The Governor says it's part of his state's plan to bring migrants to what he calls "sanctuary destinations." Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, but there have been proposals for it on Beacon Hill. A sanctuary city or state is a location that limits cooperation with federal immigration laws. There are eight cities in the state that are sanctuary cities. They are Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. What they do is legal, and how...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Hill

Abbott sends 2 buses of immigrants to Harris’s DC residence

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has sent two buses of migrants from the Lone Star State to Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., in his latest protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies. “This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm rolls out seven-figure ad buys in Georgia, New Hampshire

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm announced Friday it is rolling out two seven-figure ad buys targeting vulnerable Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.). The 30-second ad in Georgia, called “Mirror,” seeks to tie Warnock to President Biden using his voting record, claiming he voted with the president to “cripple U.S. oil production” and…
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Hill

Five takeaways from the last primary night of the year

Primary night in New Hampshire, Delaware and Rhode Island — the last primaries of the year — proved to be a good night for incumbents and former President Trump, and a difficult one for many establishment favorites. While Govs. Dan McKee (D) of Rhode Island and Chris Sununu (R) of New Hampshire won their respective…
DELAWARE STATE
The Hill

DeSantis migrant dumps come with political risks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — White House takes on online extremism

The White House announced updates from YouTube, Meta and more tech companies aimed at combatting violent extremism as part of a Thursday summit. We’ll also explore the takedown of harassment website Kiwi Farms and a newly signed California law establishing guidelines for kids’ online safety and data privacy.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

694K+
Followers
81K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy