A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver about 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman, and dragging her from the apartment while professing her love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO