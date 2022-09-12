Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Argument spurred deadly shootout at Cornelius house party, affidavit says
An exchange of cross words at a house party in Washington County led to a deadly gun battle between two men that created pandemonium among the 75 guests and left one of the men dead, court documents say. Jose A. Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was killed early Feb. 6 at a ranch-style...
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Colorado man shot, killed by police during roadside assistance call
Vancouver Police Department stepping up to crack down on retail theft. The Vancouver Police Department says reports of retail crime appear to have about doubled in just a year. Flu season is right around the corner, and if you're thinking of skipping the flu shot this year, a local expert...
Mother of 16-year-old McDaniel High student who died of fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug supplier
The mother of Griffin Hoffmann, a 16-year-old McDaniel High School student who died from an accidental overdose, is suing the accused fentanyl dealer charged with supplying the drug eventually sold to the boy. The wrongful death and negligence suit, filed this month in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks $510,000 in...
kptv.com
Clark County deputies find body, suspected explosives inside booby-trapped tent
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after deputies found a man dead in a tent under suspicious circumstances in Clark County. Officials with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the man was first found Monday in rural portion of the county, east of Chelatchie Prairie off US Forest Service Forest Road 54.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect located, apprehended in Oregon
The suspect, described as a white male adult with a thin build and beard, has committed several violent felonies from Salt Lake City, UT, to Elko, Nevada.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found dead in tent full of explosive devices in rural Clark County
AMBOY, Wash. — A man was found dead in a tent full of improvised explosive devices in rural north Clark County on Monday night, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. At around 8:10 p.m. Monday, a driver called 911 after they were flagged down by a woman who...
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
thereflector.com
Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in rural Clark County
A man was found dead inside of a tent that had a suspected improvised explosive device around its perimeter in a rural part of North Clark County on Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call east of Chelatchie Prairie off of Forest Road 54 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, stated a news release.
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14 we investigated a story about a man in SE Portland seen on dashcam video throwing objects at cars as he passed by on a bike. People in that area say they believe the man was cited by police, but not arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
WWEEK
Documents Show Police Building Detailed Case to Arrest Old Town Robber for Selling Fentanyl Pills
A man previously involved in a February gunfight in Portland’s Old Town is now in jail after being accused of selling fentanyl and meth one block away from where the shootings occurred. Terrance Jacob, 41, had previously been charged with robbery after TriMet security cameras caught Jacob throwing a...
WLBT
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
Chronicle
Attempted Kidnapping in Southwest Washington Leads to Arrest
A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver about 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman, and dragging her from the apartment while professing her love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.
kptv.com
Person throwing screws on roads around St. Helens causes hundreds of flat tires
ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a person they say has been intentionally throwing screws on roads around St. Helens, causing hundreds of flat tires. The St. Helens Police Department on Tuesday confirmed to FOX 12 that witnesses have recently reported seeing an individual throwing screws onto the road around Highway 30 and Gable Road.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 2