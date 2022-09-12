Read full article on original website
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
theadvocate.com
Train, 18-wheeler, collide in Donaldsonville; road closure could last hours
A train and an 18-wheeler collided in Donaldsonville on Thursday, closing the intersection of La. 70 and La. 3089, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. No one was injured, but the railroad crossing was closed for several hours and reopened Thursday afternoon, the office said in a Facebook post. The...
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
theadvocate.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
theadvocate.com
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
houmatimes.com
We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma
We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
brproud.com
Update: Power has returned to most of Central’s impacted area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Central Police reported a Monday (September 12) afternoon power outage in the area of Blackwater and Hooper shortly before 4 p.m. As of 6 p.m., authorities provided an update, stating that power has returned to most of the area. Police issued a notice via...
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.
A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools
A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9
During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting in Scotlandville area, no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...
wbrz.com
After violent crash near LSU lakes leaves child hurt, walkers worried for their safety
BATON ROUGE - During most of the day, runners and bicyclists can be spotted enjoying the paths surrounding the LSU Lakes. Kyle Talbert says he walks the lakes at least four times a week. Last Friday, he witnessed a violent single-car crash while walking his usual route. “I pulled up...
brproud.com
Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
As family members mourn the death of teen shot in Thibodaux, another arrest is made in his case
As family members gathered to mourn the fatal Lafourche Parish shooting of Jairen Cole, a second arrest was made in connection to the teenager's death.
wbrz.com
Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot.
L'Observateur
Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
wbrz.com
WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars; see the full special here
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom. “Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
