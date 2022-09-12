ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State
Plaquemine, LA
houmatimes.com

We Inspire LA to Celebrate grand opening in Houma

We Inspire LA will celebrate the grand opening of its Houma-based transitional housing program with a ribbon cutting ceremony today, Wednesday, September 14, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The non-profit organization invites the community to come out and celebrate the grand opening of the facility. “We Inspire La is...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.

A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
SORRENTO, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Power out for parts of Ascension Parish, including some schools

A large power outage affected parts of Ascension Parish during the afternoon of Sept. 12, including at Bluff Ridge Primary, Central Middle, Central Primary, Duplessis Primary, Oak Grove Primary, Prairieville Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary schools. "Please know that students and staff are safe, and we are making appropriate adjustments...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Louisiana Rapper Michael Tyler AKA Mystikal Indicted on Numerous Charges

On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 51 year old Michael Tyler of 36491 Retreat Ln Prairieville, LA for the charges of First Degree Rape, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation, Simple Robbery, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

