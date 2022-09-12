Read full article on original website
Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
Autumn Trees at Hidden Valley Nature Center
The final workshop of Midcoast Conservancy’s Naturalist Series will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson. Autumn in Maine means trees in their glory! Early October is a great time to go for a walk in the woods to look at what’s happening with trees—which ones have already lost leaves, which ones don’t seem to have gotten very far along, which ones hold onto their leaves until spring. And, of course, what’s happening with those “forever green” evergreens? What do changes seen or unseen tell a curious hiker? And are leaves or needles the only ways to tell trees apart? What about bark, shape, twigs, buds—there’s so much to check out!
The Don Campbell Band at THE LINCOLN HOME September 23
Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
The playground is open!
The reviews are in, and the new Clifford Park Playground is a hit. On Sept. 14, Maddie Kaler brought her pre-kindergartner son, Angus, to the park. Angus walked on the blue rubber chips to various swings, slides and see-saws and had a great time. And his mom enjoyed watching her son having a grand time.
10/1: Author Talk with Fred Hill
Beyond the Tides: Classic Tales of Richard M. Hallet. Saturday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. in the Great Room. Join author and editor Fred Hill for a celebration of Richard M. Hallet, author and first president of Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library. Hallet, a long-time resident of Boothbay, passed up a...
Popular food journalism workshop adds second event
Kathy Gunst, award-winning food journalist from Maine, is offering a second workshop in food journalism in the Barn Loft Apartment at the Kefauver Studio & Gallery, Damariscotta, on Saturday, Nov. 12. “The first workshop filled to capacity almost immediately, so Kathy has agreed to present a second workshop in November....
Tickets available for Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet Oct. 8
The Boothbay Region High School Class C championship football teams of 2001 and 2002 will be inducted into the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame at the organization’s annual banquet on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Rockland Elks Lodge, 210 Rankin St., Rockland. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 7.
Mom and daughter in ‘Music Man’ cast
Boothbay and New Harbor residents, 10 year-old Charlotte Ramsdell and her mother, Carol, are members of the cast of “The Music Man, which runs through this weekend at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. The Ramsdells, who are big fans of the Chocolate Church and Maine Children's Theater,...
Let there be (the) light, Part 2
Maine Department of Transportation’s reply, as predicted, explained well why the traffic lights I like so much at Woolwich’s Route 1-Nequasset Road intersection are temporary. MDOT Bridge Program Senior Project Manager Devan Eaton writes:. “This intersection doesn’t warrant a permanent signal as the traffic volume on Nequasset Road...
New furniture, school opening successes and a reason to hold onto your hats
Boothbay Region Elementary School Principal Shawna Kurr gave a tour of the building Sept. 13 to showcase a deal she got for classroom furnishings. Community School District committee members walked the halls peeking into rooms, checking out new tables, chairs and other fixtures Kurr said no public school could afford.
Registration begins acting classes for youth and adults
The Waldo announces new theatre education programs for youth and adults consisting of 10-week after school and early evening classes beginning in October. Each of the four fall courses being offered is designed for a specific age group by grade: 1-3, 4-6, 7-12; and adults age 18 and up. Designed...
Boothbay firefighters attend course to train emergency vehicle drivers
Assistant Chief Dave Pratt and Captain Joe Hall of the Boothbay Fire Department attended a two-day “Train the Trainer” course in Augusta on Sept. 10 and 11, according the BFD Chief Dick Spofford. Pratt and Hall are now certified to teach EVDT (emergency vehicle driver training) to departments...
Selectmen withdraw from shared town planner deal
Boothbay Harbor selectmen withdrew from their agreement with Damariscotta over shared town planner Isabelle Oechslie Sept. 12. The towns agreed to the joint venture in February and hired Oechslie in June to start after July 4. Selectmen made the decision unanimously after a nearly one-hour executive session at the close...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
Officer Brown teaches school bus safety
On Sept. 14-15, School Resource Officer Larry Brown presented Boothbay Region students with an important lesson on bus safety. Brown met with five busloads of students over the two days and introduced basic safety tips. He also led bus evacuation exercises where students exited through the back door. “We don’t...
BRHS field hockey schedule changes
According to Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director Allan Crocker on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the home field hockey game vs. Dirigo has been moved from Friday, Sept. 16 to Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. This is a home game and will be varsity and JV. The make-up game at...
