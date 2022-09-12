Read full article on original website
wkok.com
Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE
SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
South Cross Valley Expressway construction concerns
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People, who drive on the South Cross Valley Expressway near Wilkes-Barre are asking the question, ‘What’s on the road?’ Some drivers say it’s causing damage to their vehicles and they reached out to the I-team to look into the situation. It’s called the ‘oil and chip’ process. It is […]
Times News
Nesquehoning couple with Kovatch ties purchases former KME buildings
A couple with strong ties to the Nesquehoning community are helping breathe new life into the former KME/Rev Group facility buildings on the south side of Route 54. The site’s new owner, One Industrial Holdings LLC, announced this week the acquisition of the remaining buildings from REV Group. The buildings on the north side of Route 54 were purchased earlier this year by Reading and Northern Railroad for use by the maintenance of way department.
Clean Streams Law violations observed at natural gas pipeline site: DEP
MONTOURSVILLE – Multiple violations of the Clean Streams Law have been observed at a natural gas pipeline construction site in Lycoming County, the state Department of Environmental Protection says. The issue is with sediment from where Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) is installing a pipeline under Loyalsock Creek and on...
Crash restricts I-80 eastbound lane in Montour County
Valley Township, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226, in Valley Township, Montour County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately two miles east of the Danville / Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check for updates if you plan to travel in that direction by visiting www.511PA.com.
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plates
The Pennsylvania State House has passed a bill that would create a vendor-designed specialty license plate program.
Luzerne County addressing prison leaks
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the...
wkok.com
Tractor Show at Union County West End Fairgrounds This Weekend
LAURELTON – A chance to see antique tractors at work this weekend at the Union County West End Fairgrounds. The 17th Annual Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club tractor show is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizer Robert Jones, “The whole idea of this show to me is its community...
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
New regional police department nears full approval
Jersey Shore, Pa. — An ordinance for a charter agreement to develop the “Lycoming Regional Police Department” (which would replace the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department) was approved last night by Jersey Shore Borough Council. Porter Township has also already signed the charter agreement. Approval by the Old Lycoming Township Supervisors is needed before the new department is created starting Jan. 1, 2023. Regionalization efforts have been challenging for Old...
Williamsport levee to get repairs for first time in 50 years
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The levee system in Williamsport is in the process of getting some much-needed repairs. It’s a part of a nationwide mandate to keep all levees up to date and safe after the Hurricane Katrina tragedy. The levee in Williamsport is slowly making progress with repairs, but the project won’t be completed […]
Williamsport's financial puzzle still unsolved
Williamsport, Pa. — It’s been one month since Williamsport City Council was informed of the dire financial situation within the city. At the time, Tracy Rash, who was brought into the finance department on a contract basis after the departure of Fincance Director Joe Pawlak, found that the city had multiple pending issues with the IRS, uncompleted state audits, bank accounts with inaccurate information, and grant reports that had not been kept up with. ...
Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
pahomepage.com
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
therecord-online.com
Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments
HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
local21news.com
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Minersville passes ordinance making ATVs, dirt bikes legal on streets
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles. The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road...
Updated maps, guide released for 228-mile Pa. water trail
More than two years of research and on-the-ground/water checking went into the new, updated Susquehanna River Water Trail-West Branch Map & Guide just released by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. It’s been 18 years since the first map and guide were published for the 228-mile water trail that runs from Cherry...
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
