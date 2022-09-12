ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northumberland County, PA

wkok.com

Portion of Sunbury Hospital Campus Sold by DRIVE

SUNBURY – A portion of the former Sunbury Hospital campus has been sold. DRIVE, an economic development council of governments serving the Central Susquehanna Region, closed on the sale of 1200 Line Street to Stone Fortress Homes, LLC. The Watsontown based company plans to refurbish the home and put it on the market for sale when its complete.
SUNBURY, PA
WBRE

South Cross Valley Expressway construction concerns

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People, who drive on the South Cross Valley Expressway near Wilkes-Barre are asking the question, ‘What’s on the road?’ Some drivers say it’s causing damage to their vehicles and they reached out to the I-team to look into the situation. It’s called the ‘oil and chip’ process. It is […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Nesquehoning couple with Kovatch ties purchases former KME buildings

A couple with strong ties to the Nesquehoning community are helping breathe new life into the former KME/Rev Group facility buildings on the south side of Route 54. The site’s new owner, One Industrial Holdings LLC, announced this week the acquisition of the remaining buildings from REV Group. The buildings on the north side of Route 54 were purchased earlier this year by Reading and Northern Railroad for use by the maintenance of way department.
NESQUEHONING, PA
County
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash restricts I-80 eastbound lane in Montour County

Valley Township, Pa. — A lane restriction is in place on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226, in Valley Township, Montour County, due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed approximately two miles east of the Danville / Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected, especially during the peak traffic hours of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours. Be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check for updates if you plan to travel in that direction by visiting www.511PA.com.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County addressing prison leaks

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After a presentation showing damage from leaks, Luzerne County Council unanimously agreed to earmark $835,000 more for repairs at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in Wilkes-Barre. The additional allocation is needed to cover a $1.5 million project that will address the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Tractor Show at Union County West End Fairgrounds This Weekend

LAURELTON – A chance to see antique tractors at work this weekend at the Union County West End Fairgrounds. The 17th Annual Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club tractor show is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Organizer Robert Jones, “The whole idea of this show to me is its community...
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New regional police department nears full approval

Jersey Shore, Pa. — An ordinance for a charter agreement to develop the “Lycoming Regional Police Department” (which would replace the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department) was approved last night by Jersey Shore Borough Council. Porter Township has also already signed the charter agreement. Approval by the Old Lycoming Township Supervisors is needed before the new department is created starting Jan. 1, 2023. Regionalization efforts have been challenging for Old...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WBRE

Williamsport levee to get repairs for first time in 50 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The levee system in Williamsport is in the process of getting some much-needed repairs. It’s a part of a nationwide mandate to keep all levees up to date and safe after the Hurricane Katrina tragedy. The levee in Williamsport is slowly making progress with repairs, but the project won’t be completed […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport's financial puzzle still unsolved

Williamsport, Pa. — It’s been one month since Williamsport City Council was informed of the dire financial situation within the city. At the time, Tracy Rash, who was brought into the finance department on a contract basis after the departure of Fincance Director Joe Pawlak, found that the city had multiple pending issues with the IRS, uncompleted state audits, bank accounts with inaccurate information, and grant reports that had not been kept up with. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Schuylkill County under a boil advisory

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A water boil advisory is in effect for part of Schuylkill County. The Tamaqua Area Water Authority announced Wednesday that because of work on a leaking water main, residents should boil their water before drinking it. The advisory is in effect for all customers except those in Rush Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Proposed bridge detour raises community concern

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Wolf Administration Announces More Than $762K In Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded To 122 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA- The Wolf Administration today announced that it had awarded $762,414 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires at the Halifax Fire Department in Dauphin County. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Minersville passes ordinance making ATVs, dirt bikes legal on streets

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles. The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road...
MINERSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA

