Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
WKYC

FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WKYC

Mayfield Middle School celebrates principal being named Educator of the Year by Ohio Middle Level Association

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a big surprise Wednesday for one Cuyahoga County principal. Paul Destino, head of Mayfield Middle School, was named the Ohio Middle Level Association's Educator of the Year. The school threw him quite the pep rally this afternoon to celebrate, and his parents even came in all the way from Buffalo to greet him with his wife and kids.
MAYFIELD, OH
WKYC

Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year

CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
