3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland to stop inpatient care as plans for transformation announced
CLEVELAND — A plan to transform the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on East 22nd Street in Cleveland was revealed in an announcement Wednesday morning – including the end to inpatient care by mid November. Officials said this transition from acute care to ambulatory care is “part of...
'This is my life. This is my career': Hundreds of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center employees in search of new jobs after transformation announcement
CLEVELAND — With Wednesday's news of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s transformation, hundreds of employees are now in search of a new job. The hospital announced Wednesday it will dissolve impatient care and acute care in mid-November and shift to ambulatory care only. In a walk just across...
Cleveland city leaders, Salvation Army alarmed after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announces it will cease inpatient care
CLEVELAND — New hardships are being realized after the announcement of changes coming to Cleveland's St. Vincent Charity Medical Center. The plan, announced on Wednesday, includes ending inpatient care by mid November. One specific concern is for the people who depend on the Salvation Army for help. Because the...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to no longer offer inpatient care
The Sisters of Charity Health System and St. Vincent Charity Medical Center announced changes for the St. Vincent Charity Health Campus Wednesday.
FRONT International 2022 brings contemporary art across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Every three years, Northeast Ohio becomes the stomping ground for FRONT: International, a massive multi-site arts exhibition. Its inaugural year in 2018 brought over 90,000 visitors and 31 million in economic activity to the region. And as executive director, Fred Bidwell explains this year is just as immersive.
Euclid Public Library director named Ohio 'Librarian of the Year'
EUCLID, Ohio — At 3News, we are huge advocates for reading. And for so many of us, librarians played a large role in fostering our love for books. One local librarian has gone above and beyond in her role, resulting in a distinguished honor- Librarian of the Year. "We...
Salvation Army, Cleveland City Council alarmed about changes to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
Both entities expressed concern as the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center ramps down capabilities. Christi Paul reports.
What are the signs of ADHD in children? These are the 9 key characteristics to watch for
CLEVELAND — As kids are now back in the classroom, they are under the supervision of teachers and school counselors. This is also a time when adults might start to notice differences in a child's learning. That includes Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which affects roughly 6.1 million kids in the United States.
Meet 3News meteorologist Jason Mikell at Saturday's Clean Water Fest!
CLEVELAND — The Clean Water Fest is a celebration of all things water, and will take place this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer plant in Cuyahoga Heights. As part of WKYC Studios' Planet CLE campaign, we are a sponsor...
Daycare worker fired at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake following child injury
AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake has been fired following what the daycare center is calling an 'unfortunate situation and isolated incident.'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Robert...
Case Western Reserve University ranked No. 1 college in Ohio by U.S. News & World Report
OHIO, USA — Case Western Reserve University has always been a proud pillar of Cleveland. This week, it was voted the best college in the state of Ohio. U.S. News & World Report released their rankings of the best colleges in America and Ohio was well represented throughout their list.
Mayfield Middle School celebrates principal being named Educator of the Year by Ohio Middle Level Association
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It was a big surprise Wednesday for one Cuyahoga County principal. Paul Destino, head of Mayfield Middle School, was named the Ohio Middle Level Association's Educator of the Year. The school threw him quite the pep rally this afternoon to celebrate, and his parents even came in all the way from Buffalo to greet him with his wife and kids.
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Social media post goes viral regarding Progressive Field's food/drink policy: See what the ballpark's policy is
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 14, 2022. Did you know there is a hack that can save you money next time you head to the ballpark to watch the Cleveland Guardians?. Recently, a social media post has gone viral in Northeast...
In his own words: 6-year-old cancer warrior shares his journey at Akron Children's Hospital
Andrew Codner has been battling cancer for the last two and a half years. He will mark the end of his treatment this week.
How 2 new 'Saturday Night Live' cast members are connected to Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Two new cast members for the 48th season of Saturday Night Live are coming to the show with Northeast Ohio connections. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. SNL announced on Thursday via Twitter...
Planet CLE: Use our hashtag to tell us about your favorite environmentally conscious businesses
CLEVELAND — What local companies are doing something meaningful to benefit our environment?. This month, as part of our #PlanetCLE initiative, we're challenging our viewers to give a "September Shout Out" to the Northeast Ohio businesses that are doing their part to be environmentally conscious. We want to hear...
Fresh off riding in VeloSano, Sara Shookman to join her 'home team'
CLEVELAND — It was a successful weekend for VeloSano's Bike to Cure ride. Our VeloSano team joined thousands of other riders and volunteers to raise money to support life-saving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
Eric Gordon will resign as CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District at end of academic year
CLEVELAND — The leader of Northeast Ohio's largest public school district is leaving his position. Cleveland Metropolitan Schools CEO Eric Gordon announced his resignation on Monday, effective in June at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. In a statement, Gordon said he wanted to provide the school board and Mayor Justin M. Bibb "with sufficient time to conduct a thorough, high-quality search for the next CEO."
