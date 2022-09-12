Beto’s Tacos will open first Atlanta location at Phipps Plaza

Beto’s Tacos , known for its authentic Mexican street tacos, is expanding into the city of Atlanta with a location at Buckhead’s upscale Phipps Plaza mall.

Owner Roberto “Beto” Correa confirmed the new location in a phone call Monday.

It will be the fourth location of Beto’s Tacos. It first launched in Suwanee, and then expanded to Lawrenceville, and most recently, Johns Creek.

Correa said he was drawn to Phipps because of its location in Buckhead’s central business district.

“In Atlanta, they have a lot of Mexican restaurants, but it’s Tex-Mex or fusion tacos,” said Correa, a native of the Mexican state of Michoacán. “Our tacos are very authentic. It’s very different and unique.”

He added that he hopes to continue growing in Atlanta. “We are working very hard to make sure people recognize our brand.”

The new location will take about 1,400 square feet at Phipps, Correa said. It will be located between Rock’s Chicken & Fries and Johnny Rockets, according to a mall directory .

Correa hopes to open in December in time for holiday shopping, but the opening could get pushed into January, he said.

The menu at Beto’s Tacos includes about 20 varieties of tacos, such as al pastor (marinated pork), asada (grilled steak), and lengua (beef tongue). It also offers tortas, nachos, burritos and more.

