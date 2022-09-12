ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Beto’s Tacos will open first Atlanta location at Phipps Plaza

By Amy Wenk
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Beto’s Tacos , known for its authentic Mexican street tacos, is expanding into the city of Atlanta with a location at Buckhead’s upscale Phipps Plaza mall.

Owner Roberto “Beto” Correa confirmed the new location in a phone call Monday.

It will be the fourth location of Beto’s Tacos. It first launched in Suwanee, and then expanded to Lawrenceville, and most recently, Johns Creek.

Correa said he was drawn to Phipps because of its location in Buckhead’s central business district.

“In Atlanta, they have a lot of Mexican restaurants, but it’s Tex-Mex or fusion tacos,” said Correa, a native of the Mexican state of Michoacán. “Our tacos are very authentic. It’s very different and unique.”

He added that he hopes to continue growing in Atlanta. “We are working very hard to make sure people recognize our brand.”

The new location will take about 1,400 square feet at Phipps, Correa said. It will be located between Rock’s Chicken & Fries and Johnny Rockets, according to a mall directory .

Correa hopes to open in December in time for holiday shopping, but the opening could get pushed into January, he said.

The menu at Beto’s Tacos includes about 20 varieties of tacos, such as al pastor (marinated pork), asada (grilled steak), and lengua (beef tongue). It also offers tortas, nachos, burritos and more.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta Magazine

Southwest Atlanta’s rising restaurant hot spot

When Shema Fulton moved to the Cascade Heights area in 2009, she found herself driving to Buckhead on the weekends to eat out—there weren’t a lot of full-service restaurants in her new neighborhood. But she saw an opportunity: Originally from Philadelphia, Fulton had a successful restaurant in her hometown called Baltimore Crab & Seafood and started making plans to open an outpost on Cascade. Some investors were skeptical about the prospects of a full-service seafood restaurant in the predominantly Black area, even though it has some of the city’s lowest crime rates and highest home values. However, a chance conversation with Magic Johnson—at the time, the retired basketball player owned a Starbucks on Cascade Road and a TGI Fridays at Greenbriar—solidified her decision.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

What’s the most Atlanta street?

From the symbols of the city to the scene that drives the culture, perhaps no street balances Old Atlanta and New Atlanta quite like Edgewood Avenue. Edgewood begins downtown at the original Five Points—the intersection with Marietta, Decatur, and Peachtree streets, just beneath the iconic red sign marking the spot where, in 1886 at Jacob’s Pharmacy, customers got their first taste of a fizzy beverage that would help put Atlanta on the map: Coca-Cola. East from here, passing the Sweet Auburn Curb Market along the Atlanta Streetcar tracks and crossing underneath the I-75/85 overpass, there’s a sense of a gritty, burgeoning Atlanta that’s currently finding, refining, and reminding itself what it used to be—and what it could be.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Suwanee, GA
City
Johns Creek, GA
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
WOODSTOCK, GA
spoonuniversity.com

Battle of the Bagels: Finding the Best Bagel in ATL

I’m no New Yorker, but bagels are still an essential food category in my life. Growing up, I loved going to my local bagel shop to enjoy a yummy breakfast or lunch. The combinations are endless, and they always hit the right spot. Bagels are a food I simply cannot live without, which is why I was desperate to search for the best bagel in Atlanta. Here are my top three favorite bagel stores in Atlanta. I hope this list will help you find your new go-to bagel!
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tacos#Phipps Plaza#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Rock S Chicken Fries#Newslette
Atlanta Magazine

What determines who gets a grocery store?

Late last year, the discount grocer Aldi began seeking rezoning approval to open a new store in the Cascade Heights neighborhood. Located just off I-285, the store would be built across Cascade Road from a busy plaza that’s currently home to Kroger, Bank of America, and other retailers; a Publix and a Walmart Supercenter are a stone’s throw away. Aldi declined to comment on the progress of store plans but, if completed, it would be the fourth option within less than a mile for local residents to obtain fresh produce.
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do During Winter in Atlanta, Georgia

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta in the winter |...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Is there room for longtime residents in “that new Atlanta”?

It’s a sunny afternoon, and Quincey Patterson is parked outside his childhood home on South Eugenia Place. He’s reminiscing about growing up in Grove Park and Bankhead, when the area was bustling with kids walking to school, playing in the streets, throwing footballs, and riding bikes. “Until that streetlight came on, we were out here every day,” he recalls on his mixtape Westside of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink

Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta

In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
644
Followers
286
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy