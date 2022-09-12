ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking Into Verint Systems's Return On Invested Capital

Benzinga Pro data, Verint Systems VRNT reported Q2 sales of $223.63 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $2.24 million, resulting in a 489.55% decrease from last quarter. Verint Systems reached earnings of $574 thousand and sales of $219.25 million in Q1. Why Is ROIC Significant?. Earnings data without context...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Holds These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — And You Can Too

Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” six-year-old Warren Buffett was an entrepreneur selling sticks of gum and Coca-Cola to earn money. By the time Buffett turned 11 years old, he opened his first position paying $114.75 for Cities Service, a natural gas company founded in 1910. The company no longer exists, as it was purchased by Occidental Petroleum OXY in 1982.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Freedom Cannabis To Acquire Boaz Pharma

Freedom Cannabis Inc., a Canadian producer of cannabis products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Calgary-based Boaz Pharmaceuticals Inc. The details of the agreement were not disclosed. With 126,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing space, the Boaz assets are expected to double the production capacity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moonshot#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Microsoft#Sequoia Capital#Whatsapp#Shark Tank#Amazon Com Inc#Wi Fi#Ge
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) short percent of float has risen 8.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 33.59 million shares sold short, which is 0.89% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Benzinga

Where International Paper Stands With Analysts

International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Charles Schwab Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Charles Schwab SCHW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Charles Schwab. The company has an average price target of $84.8 with a high of $98.00 and a low of $75.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Aditxt Shares Are Getting Obliterated

Aditxt Inc ADTX shares are trading lower by 57.36% to $4.52 Friday afternoon after the company priced its $20 million public offering at $6 per share. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about September 20th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,081,001 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 18qLsm4y9CcX5myZYsA7QxeAo5QvrdeRcB. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tinley's Appoints CEO & President Of Tinley's Brands USA And Grants Stock Options

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. TNYBF TNY appointed Theodore Zittell as CEO and Richard Gillis as president, Tinley's Brands USA. Gillis's primary focus will be to drive the reintroduction of the full Tinley's brand infused line-up and pursue Tinley's brand growth in California, and address expansion to other US states as opportunities arise. Gillis will also drive expanded sales and distribution of the relaunched Beckett's Tonics and Beckett's 27 products initially rolling out to Total Wine & More retail locations across 27 US states. These appointments coincide with the dissolution of the office of the CEO, which was comprised of members Theodore Zittell, Richard Gillis, and Douglas Fulton.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Alibaba Shares

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 3.24% to $85.95 Friday afternoon. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid global macro uncertainty following a bearish outlook from FedEx. A global recession could lower consumer discretionary spending at large. What Happened?. FedEx issued...
STOCKS
Benzinga

TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy