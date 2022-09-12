The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. TNYBF TNY appointed Theodore Zittell as CEO and Richard Gillis as president, Tinley's Brands USA. Gillis's primary focus will be to drive the reintroduction of the full Tinley's brand infused line-up and pursue Tinley's brand growth in California, and address expansion to other US states as opportunities arise. Gillis will also drive expanded sales and distribution of the relaunched Beckett's Tonics and Beckett's 27 products initially rolling out to Total Wine & More retail locations across 27 US states. These appointments coincide with the dissolution of the office of the CEO, which was comprised of members Theodore Zittell, Richard Gillis, and Douglas Fulton.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO