Micron Breaks Ground On New Facility Thanks Democrats
Micron held its historic groundbreaking in Boise, attracting several prominent politicians to the event. The local company announced they would build a new fab that would cost 15 billion dollars. Micron broke down its investment commitment for the next several years in a release:. Micron recently announced its plan to...
Risch: Vote against chips bill ‘painful.’ What leaders said as Micron broke ground
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the city did everything it could to encourage Micron Technology Inc. to expand at its headquarters. The company broke ground Monday at the site of its new $15 billion memory manufacturing fab. Micron leaders appeared alongside government officials and business leaders who helped Micron bring the fab to its Southeast Boise campus, south of the Gowen Road exit from Interstate 84.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho. Most of the people in the room were Afghan refugees or military veterans — or both. ...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Home prices in Ada County start to fall, some sellers having trouble selling
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The median sales price for homes in Ada County in August was $565,000, according to Boise Regional Realtors. That’s down 4% from July and another sign of a cooling housing market, but still 6% higher compared to this time last year. “The pandemic fundamentally changed...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Micron has a blast breaking ground for new Boise fab
In a town where groundbreaking ceremonies seem to have become a sport of one-upmanship between developers, Micron Technology stole the prize for the showiest groundbreaking to date in Treasure Valley. The firm broke the area’s notoriously tough subsurface basalt with a literal blast at its newest building site, leaving plumes of red, white and blue ...
Extreme Religious Group Wants To Ban ALL Drag Shows In Idaho
Sometimes, boys dress like girls. Sometimes, people absolutely freak out about it and try to ban it for everyone because they can't handle the fabulousness. With Boise Pride behind us, the very vocal minority who were mad about it needed something else to tweet about, and that brings us here.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Boise Area Pumpkin Patch Dubbed One of the Very Best in America
After a record-setting summer with 27 days in the triple digits, Boise and the surrounding area is more than ready for fall!. When fall really begins sort of depends on who you ask! According to Accuweather, there are really three types of “autumns.” Solar autumn is August-October. Meteorological fall is September-November. Astronomical autumn is what we see published on our calendars. In 2022, it starts on September 22.
A family turns to agri-tourism after saving their farm in Canyon County
Flaming Acres Farm in Caldwell will host a new harvest festival this fall for families to enjoy as they try to supplement their income through agri-tourism.
These 5 Experiences Prove That Moving in Idaho Isn’t Easy
It's no secret that beginning a move into the Gem State is no inexpensive task. The cost of setting up shop adds up between the rent and those dreaded app fees. One expense that not a lot of people seem to be bringing up, however, is the cost of movers.
Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
Court records: Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. We uncovered who that person is. KTVB obtained court documents showing Curtis Corvinus allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses
Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
