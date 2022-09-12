Three killed after car collides with tractor-trailer in Nottoway County
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The three people killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer over the weekend in Nottoway County have been identified.
According to Virginia State Police, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Cellar Creek Road. An investigation determined the driver ignored a stop sign and turned onto West Colonial Trail Highway, into the path of a tractor-trailer heading west.
The tractor-trailer swerved trying to avoid the Honda, but the two vehicles collided. The three people in the Honda, the man driving as well as a man and a woman riding in the car, were all pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The driver of the Honda was identified as 61-year-old Francisco Joseph Allen. The two passengers were identified as 19-year-old Jacinta Maria Rosa Sanchez and 41-year-old Robert Eugene Pennington.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445.
