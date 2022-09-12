ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

CBS News

Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation

POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
POLK COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim's family has waived their Marsy's law protections and has given PSO permission to release the victim’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22

BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
MARION COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Police Briefs

A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after a drug investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman

A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Two people killed after plane crashes in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, between the city and Orange Springs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission approves wide-ranging capital program

BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19

A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
PORT RICHEY, FL
villages-news.com

Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania

Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
THE VILLAGES, FL

