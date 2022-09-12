Read full article on original website
CBS News
Thirteen suspects arrested during undercover operation
POLK COUNTY, Fla. --The Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week long undercover operation "Operation Cyber Guardian II" during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.
suncoastnews.com
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in New Port Richey. The victim's family has waived their Marsy's law protections and has given PSO permission to release the victim’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case. While walking...
suncoastnews.com
Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22
BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
WCJB
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
suncoastnews.com
Police Briefs
A 46-year-old Brooksville man faces multiple charges after a drug investigation by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in a press release. Four other people also face charges. The Sheriff’s Office said its Vice and Narcotics Unit became aware of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling...
Man fatally shot after entering woods in Pasco County: PCSO
PCSO found that the victim was walking near State Road 52 and Colony Road when he decided to enter the woods. Shortly after, an unknown person shot and killed the victim.
2 dead in Marion County following plane crash in wooded area, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies are investigating a fatal plane crash in a remote area that killed two people. The crash happened late Saturday in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a small, private...
leesburg-news.com
Good Samaritan’s truck stolen after helping homeless woman
A Lake County man who invited a homeless woman to stay at his house paid for that good deed by having his truck and large-screen TV stolen. The man told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy who responded to his call for assistance on Sept. 4 that he allowed a homeless woman named “Kelly” to stay at his house. He did not know her last name.
Traffic blocked after train vs semi-truck crash in Lakeland
A semi-truck collided with a train in Lakeland early Sunday morning, according to Polk Fire Rescue.
Breaking: Man Shot And Killed In Wooded Area Of SR-52 In New Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting near the intersection of SR 52 and Colony Rd. in New Port Richey. According to deputies, the preliminary investigation suggests that an adult male was walking along the road when he entered the
wogx.com
Two people killed after plane crashes in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died in a plane crash Saturday night in Marion County, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. in a wooded area near Highway 318 in Citra, between the city and Orange Springs.
Over $1M worth of cocaine taken off Florida streets after 6-month narcotics investigation, deputies say
Over $1 million worth of cocaine was taken off Florida streets after a 6-month narcotics investigation in Citrus County, deputies said.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working on
suncoastnews.com
Commission approves wide-ranging capital program
BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for Bartow home invasion
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.
Deputies identify man found with fatal gunshot in early morning Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have identified the man killed during an early morning shooting. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday on Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police have identified the...
suncoastnews.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 19
A man walking across U.S. 19 on Saturday night, Sept. 17, was hit and killed by a pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling south on U.S. 19 and collided with a pedestrian walking east across the highway at the intersection of Viva Via Drive at about 10:11 p.m.
Construction worker dies after concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.
villages-news.com
Deputies chase down and arrest Villager wanted in Pennsylvania
Deputies chased down and arrested a resident of The Villages wanted in Pennsylvania. Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
