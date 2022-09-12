Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana’s executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer of NAS Oceana …. Two arrested in Virginia Beach...
thenewjournalandguide.com
The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk
Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
multihousingnews.com
PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property
Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
WAVY News 10
Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera identified; still wanted
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera …. Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana’s executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer...
Missy Elliott coming to Portsmouth to celebrate 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott will visit her hometown this fall to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard." Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to change a street name in honor of the music legend. On September 7, Elliott tweeted her gratitude about the...
WAVY News 10
Missy Elliott Blvd: Portsmouth native coming home for roadway dedication celebration
Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October. Read more: https://bit.ly/3dmYmYV.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that injured several people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend.
Police investigate shooting on E. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
Officers were called to a gunshot disturbance around 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.
Man found shot on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
A man was found shot Thursday night on Whitaker Lane in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man injured after shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
A man was injured following a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth home invasion targeting elderly residents caught on camera
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth home invasion targeting elderly residents …. Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand …. Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt …. Police investigate murder-suicide case in Kill Devil …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update. Another bomb threat...
WAVY News 10
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Barricade situation, shooting under investigation in Norfolk
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Barricade situation, shooting under investigation …. 5-year-old with rare condition “sworn in as a police …. New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads …. Seesaw app used by school systems nationwide attacked. 14-year-old Bruton student charged after threats, …. Firm picked to...
Legacy Lounge responds to permit being revoked by Norfolk City Council
Norfolk City Council plans to take an unusual vote on whether to revoke a conditional use permit for Legacy Restaurant and Lounge.
Comments / 0