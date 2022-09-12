ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man on the run afterconviction

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana’s executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer of NAS Oceana …. Two arrested in Virginia Beach...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Government
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
multihousingnews.com

PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property

Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry S Truman
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Scope#Sailors#Naval Station Norfolk#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Truman#Business Industry#Performing#Linus Business#Chesapeake City Council
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth home invasion targeting elderly residents caught on camera

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Portsmouth home invasion targeting elderly residents …. Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand …. Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt …. Police investigate murder-suicide case in Kill Devil …. WAVY News 10 Afternoon Update. Another bomb threat...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)

Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Barricade situation, shooting under investigation in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Barricade situation, shooting under investigation …. 5-year-old with rare condition “sworn in as a police …. New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads …. Seesaw app used by school systems nationwide attacked. 14-year-old Bruton student charged after threats, …. Firm picked to...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy