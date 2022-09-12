ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate Classic Rock

Pink Floyd, ‘Animals (2018 Remix)': Album Review

The lawsuits, the interview insults, the angry pull-quote headlines over all matters Pink Floyd — it’s been depressing to watch Roger Waters and David Gilmour, the onetime yin-yang of an all-time great rock band, constantly butt heads in public. Part of that’s the fan worship talking. Who wouldn’t...
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview

Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Jimi Hendrix’s Live ’69 Version of ‘I Don’t Live Today’

A new Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is on the way, showcasing the late guitar icon at the height of his abilities. Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969 will be released on Nov. 18 via Legacy Recordings. It features the original Experience lineup with Hendrix on guitar and vocals, Noel Redding on bass and Mitch Mitchell on drums. Initially recorded in the spring of 1969, this is the first time the recording is being released in its entirety, just in time for what would have been Hendrix's 80th birthday (Nov 27).
Ultimate Classic Rock

James Gang Plays First Show in 16 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

The reunited James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, their first gig since 2006. "If you’ve ever seen a picture of Taylor Hawkins, most likely he was wearing a fucking hat that said James Gang on it," Dave Grohl declared while introducing the group, describing them as "maybe [Hawkins'] favorite band of all time, Joe Walsh maybe his favorite person of all time."
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich Perform at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and Metallica's Lars Ulrich teamed up with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The rough-and-ready performance took place more than midway through the Wembley Stadium concert. Taking the stage before it began, Dave Grohl warned the crowd: “We’re not even fucking close – I hope you wore comfortable shoes! Please welcome to the stage our good buddy Lars, and Brian Johnson from AC-fucking-DC!”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63

Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Brian Johnson’s ‘The Lives of Brian’ Memoir Coming Next Month

AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will detail his wild life and career in his upcoming memoir, The Lives of Brian, which will hit shelves on Oct. 25. The book, which is available for preorder now, will tell one of the best-known and most fortuitous stories in rock 'n' roll. The English-born Johnson scrapped for years in the band Geordie, scoring a few modest U.K. chart hits but always finding major success just out of reach. Following the death of AC/DC singer Bon Scott, the Australian rockers invited Johnson to audition. He landed the gig and made his AC/DC debut with Back in Black, which became one of the bestselling albums ever and kick-started one of the most remarkable second acts in rock history.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How R.E.M. Mixed Dreams, TV and Politics on ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’

“It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” might be great, but it didn’t start with an earthquake, birds and snakes or an aeroplane. The genesis of a song best suited for the book of Revelation was a party that the members of R.E.M. attended just as the band was forming in 1980. Peter Buck and Michael Stipe took a trip to New York City and ended up at an after-show party attended by rock writer Lester Bangs.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Jerry Harrison Stumbled Into Talking Heads

There have been many moments in the history of rock 'n' roll that are best described as kismet. Jerry Harrison's arrival as guitarist and keyboardist for Talking Heads is one of them. He'd been part of the Modern Lovers, a Boston rock band founded and fronted by Jonathan Richman that...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Beatles’ Remixed and Expanded ‘Revolver’ Box Finally Gets Release Date

The Beatles' long-awaited Revolver box set will be released on Oct. 28. The super deluxe edition of the reissue (five-CD/four-LP) includes a new mix of the album by producer Giles Martin engineer Sam Okell, sourced from the album's original four-track master tapes. The new audio was developed with the assistance of the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd.
Community Policy