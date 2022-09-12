AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will detail his wild life and career in his upcoming memoir, The Lives of Brian, which will hit shelves on Oct. 25. The book, which is available for preorder now, will tell one of the best-known and most fortuitous stories in rock 'n' roll. The English-born Johnson scrapped for years in the band Geordie, scoring a few modest U.K. chart hits but always finding major success just out of reach. Following the death of AC/DC singer Bon Scott, the Australian rockers invited Johnson to audition. He landed the gig and made his AC/DC debut with Back in Black, which became one of the bestselling albums ever and kick-started one of the most remarkable second acts in rock history.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO