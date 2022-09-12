Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
New competition gathers fresh info about Alabama’s ecosystem
TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama and Auburn University are competing again, but this time it’s not about football. The two schools are in a competition for who can snap more pictures of their environments. Both universities are trying to gather research in the competition called the Marble...
wvua23.com
Looking for some fall fun? Here are concerts happening around Alabama
Looking for a fun night out this fall? The season is packed with concerts for music lovers of all genres and ages. The biggest event happening around Birmingham is Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Headliners include New Found Glory and Mastodon, but you can check out everybody performing right here and pick up tickets here.
wvua23.com
New boutique hotel coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA – The Alamite is the newest boutique hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. While the outside of the hotel has a French theme, the inside focuses on Southern hospitality. “This hotel was made here in Tuscaloosa to be all about the culture here. It is a place where local and out-of-town guests will enjoy the experience” said General Manager Karen Steiger.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food pantry in Cottondale Friday
Tuscaloosa’s One Place is doing what it can about ensuring those who need food have food, and this month the organization is bringing its latest food drive to Cottondale. The drive is happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Cottondale Elementary School. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Vandalism isn’t fun and games, Northport mayor warns students
NORTHPORT – Homecoming season is right around the corner, and Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has a message for students stocking up on TP and eggs: Don’t. Vandalism costs the city and its residents money, whether it’s families who had their house egged or TP’d, mailbox repairs or waste management employees who have to clean up after trash cans are knocked around.
wvua23.com
Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her...
wvua23.com
Supplies for tickets results: More than 1K in school items, 250 fines forgiven
Last month, the city of Tuscaloosa had an excellent deal on offer: Pay your parking tickets with school supply donations. Tuscaloosa will officially donate the items to Tuscaloosa City Schools during a city council meeting in the coming weeks.
wvua23.com
Update: Student arrested after threat caused lockdown at 2 schools
The person accused of calling in a threat at a middle school earlier this week has been identified and is facing charges, Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said Thursday. That call on Tuesday to Eastwood Middle School alongside a social media post resulted in an afternoon lockdown at Eastwood...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvua23.com
Eutaw Police hosting community event Thursday
The Eutaw Police Department is hosting a community event this week, offering up free food, family-friendly fun and a way to meet some law enforcement members responsible for protecting the city. Eutaw PD Night Out is happening Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at R.H. Young Community Center. That’s...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Police Department searching for new officers
The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs more officers in its ranks, and on Tuesday organization officials ensured the city is aware of it. During the latest Tuscaloosa City Council meeting, Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice told the council that staffing has been a long-term problem and things might get worse before they get better.
wvua23.com
2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations
TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent...
wvua23.com
Greene County EMS board meets to discuss financial issues
EUTAW -Greene County Emergency Management Services needs help from more than the city of Eutaw if it wants to continue its mission, and the Eutaw City Council is working on making that happen. On Wednesday, city leaders from Eutaw, Boligee and Forkland met to discuss funding the organization so Greene...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvua23.com
Eutaw/Boligee water discussion continues this week
Greene County’s cities of Eutaw and Boligee are in the middle of figuring out who should own Boligee’s water and sewer system. Boligee residents said they’ve been dealing with dirty water and dismal water pressure for some time. Currently, Eutaw is maintaining and providing water to Boligee....
wvua23.com
Going to Saturday’s game? This info is for you
Are you heading to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday so you can watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against Louisiana-Monroe?. Check out the information below for important information, times and reminders.
wvua23.com
Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season....
wvua23.com
Man found dead in Demopolis identified as person missing since August
A man found dead under a railroad trestle in Demopolis earlier this month has been identified as someone who’d been missing since the week before. Thomas Taylor, 48, was found dead Sept. 6 and had been missing since Aug. 28. Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said they’re still waiting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvua23.com
Justice for Jennifer: Brother relieved after life sentence in sister’s murder
Jennifer Nevin is finally getting justice after her brutal death in 2017. Late last month, one of the three people involved in Nevin’s death pleaded guilty to capital murder. Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole for her part in Nevin’s beating and shooting.
wvua23.com
Hale County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on domestic violence charges
A Hale County Sheriff’s Deputy is no longer on the force after he was arrested earlier this week and is facing charges of domestic violence. On Wednesday, Hale County Sheriff Kenneth Ellis confirmed Joseph Allen Nail, 36, is no longer an employee of the sheriff’s office. Nail was...
Comments / 0