Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvua23.com

New competition gathers fresh info about Alabama’s ecosystem

TUSCALOOSA – The University of Alabama and Auburn University are competing again, but this time it’s not about football. The two schools are in a competition for who can snap more pictures of their environments. Both universities are trying to gather research in the competition called the Marble...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Looking for some fall fun? Here are concerts happening around Alabama

Looking for a fun night out this fall? The season is packed with concerts for music lovers of all genres and ages. The biggest event happening around Birmingham is Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Headliners include New Found Glory and Mastodon, but you can check out everybody performing right here and pick up tickets here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

New boutique hotel coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA – The Alamite is the newest boutique hotel in downtown Tuscaloosa. While the outside of the hotel has a French theme, the inside focuses on Southern hospitality. “This hotel was made here in Tuscaloosa to be all about the culture here. It is a place where local and out-of-town guests will enjoy the experience” said General Manager Karen Steiger.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa’s One Place hosting food pantry in Cottondale Friday

Tuscaloosa’s One Place is doing what it can about ensuring those who need food have food, and this month the organization is bringing its latest food drive to Cottondale. The drive is happening Friday, Sept. 16, at Cottondale Elementary School. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and is on a first come, first served basis.
COTTONDALE, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
wvua23.com

Vandalism isn’t fun and games, Northport mayor warns students

NORTHPORT – Homecoming season is right around the corner, and Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon has a message for students stocking up on TP and eggs: Don’t. Vandalism costs the city and its residents money, whether it’s families who had their house egged or TP’d, mailbox repairs or waste management employees who have to clean up after trash cans are knocked around.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama sidesteps compensation for survivor of ’63 KKK blast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Sarah Collins Rudolph lost an eye and has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls inside an Alabama church 59 years ago. She’s still waiting on the state to compensate her...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Update: Student arrested after threat caused lockdown at 2 schools

The person accused of calling in a threat at a middle school earlier this week has been identified and is facing charges, Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said Thursday. That call on Tuesday to Eastwood Middle School alongside a social media post resulted in an afternoon lockdown at Eastwood...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Eutaw Police hosting community event Thursday

The Eutaw Police Department is hosting a community event this week, offering up free food, family-friendly fun and a way to meet some law enforcement members responsible for protecting the city. Eutaw PD Night Out is happening Thursday, Sept. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at R.H. Young Community Center. That’s...
EUTAW, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa Police Department searching for new officers

The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs more officers in its ranks, and on Tuesday organization officials ensured the city is aware of it. During the latest Tuscaloosa City Council meeting, Assistant Police Chief Steve Rice told the council that staffing has been a long-term problem and things might get worse before they get better.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

2023 Tuscaloosa City Schools budget includes raises, renovations

TUSCALOOSA – The Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education approved its five-year capital plan and 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday. The budget includes funding for 36 new school buses, pay raises and step raises for teachers and coaches, and planned renovations on city school properties. Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Greene County EMS board meets to discuss financial issues

EUTAW -Greene County Emergency Management Services needs help from more than the city of Eutaw if it wants to continue its mission, and the Eutaw City Council is working on making that happen. On Wednesday, city leaders from Eutaw, Boligee and Forkland met to discuss funding the organization so Greene...
EUTAW, AL
wvua23.com

Eutaw/Boligee water discussion continues this week

Greene County’s cities of Eutaw and Boligee are in the middle of figuring out who should own Boligee’s water and sewer system. Boligee residents said they’ve been dealing with dirty water and dismal water pressure for some time. Currently, Eutaw is maintaining and providing water to Boligee....
BOLIGEE, AL
wvua23.com

Going to Saturday’s game? This info is for you

Are you heading to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday so you can watch the Alabama Crimson Tide face off against Louisiana-Monroe?. Check out the information below for important information, times and reminders.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Tider Insider: Sept. 13, 2022

Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss the close-call win against Texas. We discuss what the Crimson Tide should look like against ULM. Will Reichard receives SEC special honors after a phenomenal performance last Saturday. Alabama soccer stays hot and we’ll discuss their upcoming games and what to expect this season....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Man found dead in Demopolis identified as person missing since August

A man found dead under a railroad trestle in Demopolis earlier this month has been identified as someone who’d been missing since the week before. Thomas Taylor, 48, was found dead Sept. 6 and had been missing since Aug. 28. Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said they’re still waiting...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
