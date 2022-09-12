ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headline Inflation#U S Dollar#Volume#Cpi#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ytd Market Update Markets#Crude 88 1 Crude#Sec#Disclosure Review Program#Drp#Bitcoin Fear Greed
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: The Stock Market Is Missing A Clear Positive Catalyst

U.S. stocks have given up all last week’s gains as the market reprices the expectations of inflation and Fed policy. Since the CPI report on Tuesday, the Fed policy-sensitive two-year rate is up as much as 30 basis points, which has suppressed risk-taking. Currently, Fed fund futures are pricing a peak terminal rate of nearly 4.5%, up more than 60 bps since Aug. 25, the day before the Jackson Hole symposium.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NASDAQ Down 150 Points; Crude Oil Rises 1%

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.88% to 30,688.38 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 11,393.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.12% to 3,857.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.1% on Friday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

700 Pip Downside Move In Gold

One of the largest moves caused by the unexpected US inflation data has been in gold. Gold has finally broken through the monumentally important support level of $1,680 and has pushed all the way down to ~$1,660/oz. Gold achieved this huge break to the downside in one four-hour period. Before...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,081,001 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 18qLsm4y9CcX5myZYsA7QxeAo5QvrdeRcB. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Where International Paper Stands With Analysts

International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

1,552 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,552.29 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,215,779, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,427.43), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cloopen: A Clean Cloud, or Still Under Stormy Skies?

An internal investigation by cloud services provider Cloopen found the company inflated its revenue by about 5% in last year’s second and third quarters. The new China-U.S. information-sharing agreement could help restore investor confidence in such U.S.-listed Chinese companies. By Doug Young. A couple of new announcements involving internal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'

President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
DELAWARE STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy