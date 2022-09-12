U.S. stocks have given up all last week’s gains as the market reprices the expectations of inflation and Fed policy. Since the CPI report on Tuesday, the Fed policy-sensitive two-year rate is up as much as 30 basis points, which has suppressed risk-taking. Currently, Fed fund futures are pricing a peak terminal rate of nearly 4.5%, up more than 60 bps since Aug. 25, the day before the Jackson Hole symposium.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO