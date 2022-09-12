Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Friday's Market Minute: The Stock Market Is Missing A Clear Positive Catalyst
U.S. stocks have given up all last week’s gains as the market reprices the expectations of inflation and Fed policy. Since the CPI report on Tuesday, the Fed policy-sensitive two-year rate is up as much as 30 basis points, which has suppressed risk-taking. Currently, Fed fund futures are pricing a peak terminal rate of nearly 4.5%, up more than 60 bps since Aug. 25, the day before the Jackson Hole symposium.
NASDAQ Down 150 Points; Crude Oil Rises 1%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.88% to 30,688.38 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 11,393.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.12% to 3,857.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.1% on Friday....
US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
700 Pip Downside Move In Gold
One of the largest moves caused by the unexpected US inflation data has been in gold. Gold has finally broken through the monumentally important support level of $1,680 and has pushed all the way down to ~$1,660/oz. Gold achieved this huge break to the downside in one four-hour period. Before...
As Vladimir Putin Meets Xi Jinping, Russia May Consider Issuing Yuan-Denominated Government Bonds
Yuan-denominated trade with China gained pace in the shadow of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine war. Due to these sanctions, many of Russia's largest banks have been excluded from SWIFT. With Russian President Vladimir Putin anticipated to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a regional summit...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,081,001 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 18qLsm4y9CcX5myZYsA7QxeAo5QvrdeRcB. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
Where International Paper Stands With Analysts
International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
1,552 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,552.29 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,215,779, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,427.43), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?
Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Cloopen: A Clean Cloud, or Still Under Stormy Skies?
An internal investigation by cloud services provider Cloopen found the company inflated its revenue by about 5% in last year’s second and third quarters. The new China-U.S. information-sharing agreement could help restore investor confidence in such U.S.-listed Chinese companies. By Doug Young. A couple of new announcements involving internal...
Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'
President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
