PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here.To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here.The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO