Pennsylvania State

john
4d ago

its about time these departments that oversee who died and get there names off the voteing roll what have they been doing the last 10 years just showing up at work punchin and then punch out at the end of the day thats the stuff that needs to be taken care of not 10 years from now but today

Verdad
4d ago

I can already hear democrats calling keeping a manifest of how these mail in ballots are transported establishing a chain of custody racist and un-American...

noble warrior
3d ago

sounds like common sense, it would help to curb some problems, I'm sure the democrats will not like it and try to stop it as it does put eyes and paper trails on boxes.

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say

As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching, state lawmakers have proposed dozens of changes to the state Election Code aimed at improving ballot access, security, and modernizing the process.  Among those bills, Democratic state representatives said Wednesday, is one that would fix a legislative oversight leading to delays in counting mail-in […] The post Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano in latest poll

(WHTM) – Democrat Josh Shapiro continues to lead Republican Doug Mastriano in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. A CBS/YouGov poll of 1,194 registered Pennsylvania voters found Shapiro with 55% support compared to Mastriano’s 44% and 1% unsure. The margin for error was +/- 3.8%. Fifty-five percent...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new Monmouth poll

(WHTM) – A second poll released this week of Pennsylvania voters shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The latest poll, released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News poll delves into key issues for Pennsylvania voters, tightening race between Fetterman-Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll is diving deeper into the heated races coming up in the midterm elections.The race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz is one the whole country is watching.The CBS News/YouGov poll, released Wednesday, gives the edge to Fetterman by five points over Oz.Voters in Scranton, President Biden's hometown, weigh in here.To see all the poll's results for everything from the races, the economy and even more key issues for voters, click here.The distance between the candidates is greater over in the governor's race. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro...
abc27.com

Pa. unemployment number at lowest rate in 20 years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for August 2022. According to a release, the state’s unemployment rate was down .1% over the month to 4.2% in August, which is the lowest rate in the state since June of 2000. The U.S. unemployment rate was up .2% over the month the 3.7%
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election

Members of the Wolf administration urged eligible Pennsylvanians to participate in the upcoming November general election, reminding individuals that the right to vote should not be taken for granted. The post Pa.’s top election official, Wolf administration stress participation in Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com

Candidates to appear on special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM-TV (abc27) will preempt the second half hour of abc27 News at Noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and Monday, October 17, 2022, and will air special editions of “This Week in Pennsylvania.”. The program on September 28 will include Congressman Scott Perry (Republican)...
iheart.com

Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians

>Wolf Continues To Push Plan To Give $2K To Pennsylvanians. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf says with the state House in session this week, it's time to get back to his agenda. Today, Governor Wolf said the House should pass his plan to send two-thousand-dollar checks to Pennsylvanians in need. Wolf says the money will be life-changing for families across the state.
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
