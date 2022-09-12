Read full article on original website
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
New At-Home Multiple Drugs Formulation Delivery Technology Scores US Patent
SEVALENT, Bexson Biomedical’s disrupting offer ready for the small molecule injectable market, received patent allowance by the USPTO for “Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.”. The company’s formulation technology enables wearable, home health solutions of various types of medicines priorly delivered exclusively in an intravenous (IV) manner...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Announces Expansion into Health and Beauty Market
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. OCEL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, announced today that the Company will expand into the skincare and haircare industries. On September 14, 2022 BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial SKIN announced...
Cannabis Life Sciences Announces Amendments To Convertible Debentures And Underlying Warrants
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. CLSH CLSH, a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, announced that following receipt of the requisite approval of debenture holders and the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has amended the terms of its outstanding $13.2 million principal amount unsecured convertible debentures issued December 12, 2018 by, among other things:
Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp NVDA to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start...
Tesla Expands Supercharger Access To Other EVs In This European Country
In Tesla Inc's TSLA mission to switch the world to sustainable energy and transportation, the company has set up a vast charging network specific to its vehicles around the world. Within the last year, Tesla has worked to slowly open up this expansive charging network to electric vehicles from other...
Pharma Company Organicell Partners With Beauty Health Focusing On Aging & Inflammation Signs
Biopharmaceutical company Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc OCEL plans to expand into the skincare and haircare industries in partnership with Beauty Health Co SKIN. BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial, with Organicell, will create the first to-market exosome booster for their patented Hydrafacial device. Hydrafacial's new exosome booster will be available early next year. Organicell...
Ardagh Metal Packaging, Intuitive Surgical And This Water Technology Company Are CNBC's Final Trades
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said she had bought shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP a few months back. “Right now, it’s got a 7% dividend yield and it’s trading down from where I bought it,” Harrington mentioned....
S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,081,001 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 18qLsm4y9CcX5myZYsA7QxeAo5QvrdeRcB. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Shopify Eases On Employee Cash-Stock Mix
Shopify Inc SHOP changed its compensation practices to let staff decide how much their payments will be cash versus equity as the sector struggled with volatility, Bloomberg reports. Shopify will allow employees to choose a mix of cash, restricted stock units, and stock options, with the ability to withdraw equity...
NASDAQ Down 150 Points; Crude Oil Rises 1%
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.88% to 30,688.38 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 11,393.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.12% to 3,857.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.1% on Friday....
Where International Paper Stands With Analysts
International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Loss-hit Fenbi Tech Seeks IPO Cash After Education Sector Upheaval
Fenbi Technology has posted losses of more than 2.5 billion yuan in the past two years after shifting from online into offline training. The company laid off more than 9,400 employees and cut staff salaries to ease financial pressure. By Fai Pui. A year after a tutoring crackdown shattered China’s...
TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?
Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
