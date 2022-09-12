ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New At-Home Multiple Drugs Formulation Delivery Technology Scores US Patent

SEVALENT, Bexson Biomedical’s disrupting offer ready for the small molecule injectable market, received patent allowance by the USPTO for “Complexing Agent Salt Formulations of Pharmaceutical Compounds.”. The company’s formulation technology enables wearable, home health solutions of various types of medicines priorly delivered exclusively in an intravenous (IV) manner...
Benzinga

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. Announces Expansion into Health and Beauty Market

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2022 / Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. OCEL, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative biological therapeutics and regenerative medicine, announced today that the Company will expand into the skincare and haircare industries. On September 14, 2022 BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial SKIN announced...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Biologics#Europe#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nvs#Schaftenau#Gdd
Benzinga

Cannabis Life Sciences Announces Amendments To Convertible Debentures And Underlying Warrants

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. CLSH CLSH, a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, announced that following receipt of the requisite approval of debenture holders and the Canadian Securities Exchange, it has amended the terms of its outstanding $13.2 million principal amount unsecured convertible debentures issued December 12, 2018 by, among other things:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Pharma Company Organicell Partners With Beauty Health Focusing On Aging & Inflammation Signs

Biopharmaceutical company Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc OCEL plans to expand into the skincare and haircare industries in partnership with Beauty Health Co SKIN. BeautyHealth's Hydrafacial, with Organicell, will create the first to-market exosome booster for their patented Hydrafacial device. Hydrafacial's new exosome booster will be available early next year. Organicell...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Benzinga

S&P 500 Down 0.6%; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.03% to 31,126.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,608.98. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.60% to 3,922.16. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $20,081,001 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 18qLsm4y9CcX5myZYsA7QxeAo5QvrdeRcB. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Shopify Eases On Employee Cash-Stock Mix

Shopify Inc SHOP changed its compensation practices to let staff decide how much their payments will be cash versus equity as the sector struggled with volatility, Bloomberg reports. Shopify will allow employees to choose a mix of cash, restricted stock units, and stock options, with the ability to withdraw equity...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NASDAQ Down 150 Points; Crude Oil Rises 1%

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 150 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.88% to 30,688.38 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 11,393.33. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.12% to 3,857.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.1% on Friday....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where International Paper Stands With Analysts

International Paper IP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for International Paper. The company has an average price target of $40.25 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $31.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

$6 Million Bet On Sarepta Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Loss-hit Fenbi Tech Seeks IPO Cash After Education Sector Upheaval

Fenbi Technology has posted losses of more than 2.5 billion yuan in the past two years after shifting from online into offline training. The company laid off more than 9,400 employees and cut staff salaries to ease financial pressure. By Fai Pui. A year after a tutoring crackdown shattered China’s...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

TotalEnergies Whale Trades For September 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on TotalEnergies. Looking at options history for TotalEnergies TTE we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Faraday Future?

Faraday Future's (NASDAQ:FFIE) short percent of float has risen 8.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.49 million shares sold short, which is 29.24% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
MARKETS
Benzinga

US Stocks Gain Following Economic Data; Dow Jumps Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.44% to 31,271.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,739.78. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.15% to 3,951.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares climbed 1.3% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy