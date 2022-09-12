Read full article on original website
KYIV, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he would only back the idea of reopening Russian ammonia exports through Ukraine if Moscow handed back prisoners of war (POWs), an idea the Kremlin quickly rejected.
A Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate after Mr Trump successfully demanded someone be appointed.US District Judge Aileen Cannon also rejected the Justice Department’s request to resume its criminal investigation into the classified documents. Judge Cannon said that she was not willing to accept the government’s assertions that nearly 100 documents taken from Mr Trump’s estate were classified.“The court does not find it appropriate...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday at the White House for talks on Russia’s war in Ukraine, climate issues, trade and more. Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with South Africa abstaining from a United Nations vote condemning Russia’s actions and calling for a mediated settlement. South Africa’s international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, said Ramaphosa would emphasize the need for dialogue to find an end to the conflict during his meeting with Biden and in separate talks with Vice President Kamala Harris. Pandor added that the issue will be South Africa’s focus when it participates in the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly next week.
The 2022 midterm campaign has entered its final sprint, with candidates making their general election pitches to voters ahead of the big day in November.Most analysts expect Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives, while the balance of the Senate remains more favourable to Democrats. However, with Democrats celebrating a string of recent successes, the party believes it may have a shot at maintaining its majority of both chambers of Congress. Democratic voters appear to be more energised by the recent Supreme Court ruling striking down abortion protections under Roe v Wade. Democrats typically turn out in smaller numbers for midterm elections compared to presidential contests. But with Donald Trump expected to soon announce another White House bid, the left may feel more fired up to participate.Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below
KINSHASA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A top adviser to the Democratic Republic of Congo's president Felix Tshisekedi has resigned after he was allegedly caught on tape negotiating a corrupt mineral deal, an allegation he denies.
