NYPD cop arrested for groping woman at Yankee Stadium's Hard Rock Cafe

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after he allegedly groped a woman inside Yankee Stadium's Hard Rock Cafe after Sunday night's game.

Julio Alcantara-Santiago attended Sunday's game off-duty and went to the restaurant inside the Bronx stadium after the Yankees' win against the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told the Daily News .

The 38-year-old allegedly grabbed a 52-year-old woman's breast around 11 p.m.

Alcantara-Santiago arrested for forcible touching and sex abuse, police said Monday.