Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.

CANEY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO