easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)
At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 15)
Paris Police arrested Cameron Steele Lewis, 37, of Paris, at his residence on a felony probation violation warrant. Lewis is currently on probation for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Lewis was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Tawana Jeanne Hicks. Paris Police responded to an unauthorized use...
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Sept. 15, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Carroll,Christopher Lee – MTR Probation; 019THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500. Robinson,Morgan Aaron – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. Hearne,Kelly Shane – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSI; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGIS. Hernandez,Carolina Isabel –...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 15, 2022
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER LEE – THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500; MTR/DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MOR. ROBINSON, MORGAN AARON – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. HERNANDEZ, CAROLINA ISABEL – VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER. ELROD, DALLAS WADE – BENCH WARRANT // Witness (Capital Murder – Multi. LEWIS, CAMERON STEELE – MTAG/PROH...
eparisextra.com
4 Man Scramble Tournament to be held Oct. 15
Lamar and Red River County Crimestoppers will be holding the 4 Man Scramble Tournament on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. Lamar and Red River County Crimestoppers will be holding the 4 Man Scramble Tournament on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The event will be held at Pine Ridge Golf Course located at 5615 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, Tx.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A local man arrested Monday by Sulphur Springs Police after a chase has a new charge added against him. In addition to the evading, they now have charged Dequarian Terran Pitts with violating the probation he was on for felony assault of a family or household member that impeded breathing or circulation. They set his bond at $150,000.
easttexasradio.com
Suspects Arrested By Mt Pleasant PD Detective Identified
Mt Pleasant identified the two men carrying 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, and narcotics as 36-year-old Rodney White of Dallas and 30-year-old Uluas Woodside of Mesquite. A Narcotics officer booked them into the Titus County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearms. In the last report, they were in jail without bond.
KXII.com
Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library. The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County
Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County Deputies arrested 60-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s in the Titus County Jail. Misael Hernandez. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Misael Hernandez for Revocation of...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
eparisextra.com
Jerry Ray Penn of Roxton
Jerry Ray Penn was born December 18, 1937 to parents, Amburs and Opal Penn in Roxton. He passed away Sept. 11, 2022. Jerry Ray Penn was born December 18, 1937 to parents, Amburs and Opal Penn in Roxton. He passed away Sept. 11, 2022. After graduating from Roxton High School,...
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Sept. 5-11, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 5-11, 2022, included:. Tammy Crow, 56 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept. 7, 2022 on a Wood County Warrant for Violation of Bond Conditions/Violate Protective Order. Melinda...
eparisextra.com
The best books for young adults and teens
A New Chapter, a bookstore located in Greenville, is the perfect place to pick out your next read. Owner Margo Roberts has compiled a list of five unforgettable books that every young adult and teen should read:. Many can relate to the wonderful feeling of finishing a great book. A...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Group Of Young Men Harassing Residents Of Caney
Caney Chief of Police, Kevin Kitterman, is asking the citizens of Caney to assist officers in reporting incidents of disorderly conduct of a small group of young men who have been driving around Caney harassing people in their yards, or walking down the street. Although the incidents seem to be random and not targeted at any one person or for a specific reason, the Chief is concerned these incidents are escalating.
4 Red River Army Depot officials, vendors sentenced in federal bribery, conspiracy scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including two former Red River Army Depot (RRAD) officials and two former vendors, have been sentenced to federal prison for violations in East Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. According to information presented in court, the four men worked with Jimmy Scarbrough, 69 of Hooks and the former […]
republic-online.com
Five more Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, bringing total to 27
(The Center Square) – The judges and commissioners of five more Texas counties have declared an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 27. Clay, Jack, Hood, Hunt and Montague counties are the latest to declare an invasion.
Mount Pleasant police: 26 stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – A Mount Pleasant narcotics officer discovered 26 stolen guns during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to MPPD. The officer pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 30 and began to search it after establishing probable cause. A large amount of cash, the 26 guns and narcotics were all then discovered […]
easttexasradio.com
Murder Trial Underway For Former Wolfe City Police Officer
Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City Police Officer accused of murdering a city resident. The state accuses 24-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Reportedly, witnesses saw Price breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. Bowie County summoned 131 people for jury duty in the case.
