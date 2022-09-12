Read full article on original website
Related
Saliva Reunite With Singer Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Saliva reunited with lead vocalist Josey Scott this week at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Virginia. The nu-metal homecoming on Sunday (Sept. 11) followed the singer's announcement that he was returning to music in earnest this spring. Scott was the original frontman in the Tennessee-based alt-metal rockers, performing with Saliva...
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Clutch's Sunrise On Slaughter Beach: "a joyous conflagration of riffs, grooves and bittersweet wit"
Sunrise On Slaughter Beach proves that even after 30 years and 13 studio albums, Clutch are rock'n'roll's most reliable champions
Greta Van Fleet ‘Pretty Far Into’ Next Album, Will Be ‘A Little More Raw’
Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is "pretty far into" their third studio album, and that it'll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What happened when Rob Halford briefly became Black Sabbath's frontman
It's 2004 and Ozzfest has reached New Jersey. Black Sabbath are headlining, but rumours about Ozzy's health are circulating backstage and only one man can save the day: The Metal God
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Firstborne, Featuring Chris Adler + James LoMenzo, Release 2 New Songs
Firstborne, the metal group featuring drummer Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God, ex-Megadeth) and bassist James LoMenzo (Megadeth, ex-White Lion), released two new songs this week — "Bad Things" and "One of a Kind." They're the first tunes this year from the two musicians' joint act, and there's plenty more...
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
guitar.com
“A place in our brains that we cannot talk about”: Emma Ruth Rundle on esoteric sounds, musical motivations, and making closer connections
About 20 minutes into a Zoom call from her home in Los Angeles, Emma Ruth Rundle casually dismisses the idea of rock star aspirations. “Obviously, I’m not trying to make commercially successful music,” she says. There’s no doubt that Rundle’s music – which occupies the hypnotic intersection...
Listen closely to Nickelback's Dimebag Darrell tribute, Side Of A Bullet, and you'll hear a previously unreleased solo from the late Pantera guitarist
Nickelback were gifted a bunch of unreleased Dimebag Darrell guitar soloes for potential use in their emotional tribute to the late Pantera legend
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
Paramore Members Change Instagram Profile Photos + Fans Are Losing Their Minds
This week, the three members of each changed their Instagram profile photos to similarly styled images of them individually pressing their faces up against a pane of glass. Naturally, this has fans of the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band very, very excited. Are Paramore preparing to announce their sixth studio album?...
Marco Mendoza belts out the anthemic power pop metal on New Direction
New Direction is the fourth solo album from much-travelled singing bassist Marco Mendoza
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return. The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when...
Eddie Vedder Honors First Responders + 9/11 Victims During Pearl Jam Show
Pearl Jam played New York City's legendary Madison Square Garden last night (Sept. 11), which marked the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. During the performance, Eddie Vedder expressed his admiration for the city and honored first responders and the victims of the tragedy.
Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Debut Second Single, Announce ‘Once Bit Never Bored’ Debut Album
Taipei Houston are wasting no time leaving their mark on the music industry, dropping their second single of the summer (their first came in late July) and revealing the title and release date for their debut album. The band's second offering is titled "The Middle" and it comes from the Nov. 4 release of their debut album, Once Bit Never Bored.
Behemoth Playing Four ‘Opvs Contra Natvram’ Songs for Livestream From Warsaw Rooftop Landmark
Behemoth will whet the appetites of their fans this week when the band plays a rooftop performance from Warsaw's renowned Palace of Culture & Science, but just because you're not in Warsaw doesn't mean you can't see it. The group also just announced their "Opvs Contra Cvltvram" livestream where you can catch the band playing four new tracks from their Opvs Contra Natvram album.
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live
Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
Styx: "We’ve never moved totally away from our love of prog".
Dennis De Young and Tommy Shaw argue that despite the big hits, Styx always had a proggy heart
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0