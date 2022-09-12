Read full article on original website
This was not everything from Apple for 2022 - see what is yet to come
As we are moving past Apple’s biggest event of the year, many are already setting their sights on what the Cupertino company is yet to announce in the following months. In all likelihood, this is not everything from Apple for 2022. Odds are that Apple will hold another event...
The best accessories for your Apple Life: Spigen's cases, stands, and batteries
Advertorial by Spigen: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. Spigen is long known for being a high-quality case manufacturer thanks to a wide portfolio of products that fit great, feel great, and protect devices reliably. In recent years, the company has branched out into making all sorts of accessories to cover consumer needs and currently, the Spigen store is the one-stop shop to buy everything you might need for your brand-new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra or Series 8, iPads, and many many other tech devices.
Analysis of iPhone 14 pre-order lead times shows exactly what Apple was hoping for
Investment house Morgan Stanley has a new analyst covering Apple who is named Erik Woodring. After running an analysis of the current lead times, Woodring issued a note to Morgan Stanley's clients. A lead time measures how long it will take you to receive a product that you've ordered from the moment that you placed the order. In this case, the lead times that are being tracked by Woodring are those for all of the new iPhone 14 models, both Pro and non-Pro.
The Galaxy S23 will look a lot like the Galaxy S22
Most people have already accepted that smartphone design does not change radically from generation to generation, nowadays. There is the occasional tweak, but little more. Apple. So much so that the Cupertino company has often been the subject of ridicule from none other than. Samsung. The sentiment in the tech...
Google teases the colors of the Pixel 7 yet again, but this time with potato chips
When you hear the name Google, a few things probably come to your mind. You probably think of Google Search, Gmail, Google Docs, Android, and Google's own Pixel devices like the. Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro. But we bet you never think about potato chips?. Apparently, the...
Vote now: Have you already pre-ordered your iPhone 14?
The new iPhone 14 series arrived with a bang, and all the excitement culminated in shops around the world opening their doors today for all the Apple fans longing for their new dream device. Now, you can make of it whatever you want but many people would probably go and pull the trigger on a brand new iPhone 14.
What will the Dynamic Island be used for? Apparently, for games
Love it or hate it, Apple has established itself as an undisputed trendsetter in the smartphone world. The Cupertino company is not quick to change and implements innovation at its own pace and on its own terms- case in point, the (in)famous notch. While Android manufacturers have been trying to...
Nothing executive reveals Phone (1) sales in this top three smartphone market
For Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the big question is whether lightning can strike twice. He turned his unknown OnePlus brand into a legitimately popular and global smartphone brand. And then he surprisingly left in October 2020 to start Nothing. After releasing the Nothing Ear (1) true wireless earbuds in September 2021, the Nothing Phone (1) was released earlier this year garnering a strong review from us.
Google's rumored 256GB storage cap for Pixel 7 Pro is a step backward at the wrong time
Earlier today we passed along a tip from Twitter tipster Roland Quandt about the storage options on the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to Quandt, both models will ship with 128GB and 256GB of storage. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro, which is available with a third tier with 512GB of storage, it appears that the new Pixel 7 line will crap out at 256GB of storage. And that got us thinking about whether Google remains committed to the Pixel ecosystem as much as we think.
Samsung Galaxies may get satellite connectivity, too
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Not to be outdone by Apple and Huawei, Samsung is planning to incorporate satellite connectivity options in its Galaxy phones as well, hints leakster Ricciolo. It is not hard to fathom why, as Apple made a big fuss out of something that won't be available until November, and will work in limited ways only in the US and Canada for now.
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
This year Apple decided to drop its iPhone mini model that was part of the iPhone lineup for the past two years, and replace it with a larger version dubbed the iPhone 14 Plus. This decision was supposedly made due to low sales of the iPhone 12 and 13 mini, however, recent reports point to the new Plus variant doing even worse in terms of sales.
Google might soon bring several key updates to the Messages app
Have you ever been in a situation where someone, a friend let’s say, sends you a voice message that you really want to hear, but you can’t because you are at work for example? Oh who are we kidding, we’ve all found ourselves in a similar situation at least once.
Apple adopts a 3nm process for its A17 chip
Exactly a week ago, Apple debuted the iPhone 14 lineup at its “Far Out” event. And while we are still waiting for the first units to arrive, the Cupertino company is already looking forward to the next iPhone, which could be the first smartphone to be powered by a 3nm processor.
The only charger you will need: Ugreen Nexode 140W GaN
Over the past couple of years, chargers have been a hot topic — you know, since companies stopped bundling them with their phones. One choice users have is to grab an official charger with their purchase. However, many have discovered 3rd party chargers can be much more useful and top up a diverse portfolio of devices with ease.
Best iPhone 14 screen protectors
The new iPhone 14 is here, and although it is equipped with a tough Ceramic Shield over its display panel for protection, you might want to throw on a screen protector. You know, just to be safe – these types of expensive devices better be protected more securely. If...
Google fined $4 billion for imposing its Search app and Chrome browser on Android phones
Google has lost its appeal before the EU General Court which only diminished the European Commission's antitrust fine from €4.34 billion to €4.1 billion, reports Bloomberg. Unless it appeals before the high Court of Justice again, Google will have to pay $240 million less than the original fine as the Court didn't find sufficient evidence that it has been paying phone makers and carriers serious money to install Google Search on the Android phones in their portfolio.
The only iPhone that will likely arrive on time is the iPhone 14 Plus
The first iPhone 14 units are finally here. Apple debuted its iPhone 14 lineup on September 7th, alongside new Apple Watch models and the AirPods Pro 2. While most of the iPhone 14 models are set to arrive tomorrow (September 16th), when general availability officially begins, some lucky few have already gotten their hands on them.
How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16
IOS 16 brings many new features to your iPhone, but it also brings a function, which we all loved, back from the dead — the battery percentage indicator. Yes, if you have an eligible iPhone running iOS 16, you can now activate the battery percentage and see precisely how much battery you have left. And, in this article, we will show you how to enable this old-new iOS feature.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23+ battery hints at the same release timeframe
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series seems to be already in the oven as its design and specs are seemingly finalized. Save for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the members of Samsung's 2023 S-line tribe aren't expected to stray away from the tried and true design of their predecessors, but they will all be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that is yet to be announced in November.
How to find recently deleted messages in iOS 16 and recover them
Apple introduced a number of new iMessage features in iOS 16, chief among which is the ability to edit or unsend messages at long last, as well as mark them as unread. While these are now staples for all major chat apps, Apple also threw in another life-saving option in its Messages app, the option to check Recently Deleted messages in a dedicated section of the chat app.
