Harford County, MD

Comments / 4

Shantell Martin
4d ago

so y'all have money for this but can not find a way to stop the crime in Maryland,use that money to hire some type of crime force to help the police.

Reply
3
Raibeart Cuthbert
4d ago

"to protect and serve" straight jumped to "every move you make, every breath you take, big brother's watching you"...... now they just look for reasons to harass someone. it's all about the $$$

Reply
2
