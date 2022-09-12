Read full article on original website
Shantell Martin
4d ago
so y'all have money for this but can not find a way to stop the crime in Maryland,use that money to hire some type of crime force to help the police.
Raibeart Cuthbert
4d ago
"to protect and serve" straight jumped to "every move you make, every breath you take, big brother's watching you"...... now they just look for reasons to harass someone. it's all about the $$$
WTOP
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
Violent Crash Causes Delays On I-95 Bridge In Harford County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on I-95 on Thursday morning when there was a violent crash in Harford County. During the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 15, a car was rear-ended, sending it into the barrier on the northbound lanes of the interstate on Tydings Bridge. The car was totaled...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Baltimore County, police say
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland State Police say a 39-year-old Baltimore woman died in a three-vehicle crash early this morning in Baltimore County. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack said the crash happened on the outer loop on I-695 at Edmondson Avenue at approximately 12:50 a.m.
Proposed Maryland highway project would help improve interstate safety
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Interstate 81 increasingly has become a major corridor for traffic traveling north and south. Safety has been a concern of the public for a number of years. However, those concerns have increased recently after a number of fatal accidents. “It’s just a 12-mile stretch road, but you have […]
foxbaltimore.com
MARC service to operate normally after CSX strike is averted, MTA says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday that its MARC trains on all lines will operate on a normal schedule Friday after a strike by CSX labor unions was averted. "CSX Transportation has notified MDOT MTA that the potential strike by CSX labor unions in response to...
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Lengthy Delays Expected For Rockville Motorists After High-Voltage Power Line Goes Down Hear HS
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as crews work to repair a downed power line near a Montgomery County high school. The Rockville City Police Department is advising motorists to avoid the area after a high-voltage power line fell near Richard Montgomery High School at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
New speed camera going up on I-95 in Harford County
Starting September 19, the Maryland Transportation Authority will place the camera inside a construction zone near Mountain Road (MD 152).
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Maryland residents outraged over proposed rezoning in Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — There’s a big divide over the future of a landmark in Frederick Maryland… Sugarloaf Mountain. The County Council heard new amendments to the ‘Sugarloaf Plan’ Tuesday. The current rezoning plan paves the way for more development, but with restrictions. Councilman Phil Dacey proposed two changes in the meeting, one […]
Maryland launches outreach to speed up rollout of new COVID boosters
ANNAPOLIS – After a relatively slow start to the rollout of the new COVID-19 booster, the Maryland Department of Health began a outreach program this week, aimed at increasing the booster vaccination rates in the state. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced the state’s already established ‘COVIDReady’ campaign will...
One person injured in house fire in Harford County
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company are investigating a house fire that happened in Harford County Thursday night.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police follow blood trail to find shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings last night that left two men hurt and said a trail of blood led them to one of the victims. Just before 10:30 last night, police in east Baltimore investigated a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Asquith Street.
fox5dc.com
Tractor-trailer carrying sheetrock overturns causes morning delays in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. - A tractor-trailer carrying a load of sheetrock overturned early Tuesday morning causing delays in the Laurel area. The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the Interstate 95 service road between MD-198 and the merge with the main lanes of I-95. The driver suffered minor injuries. Officials...
marinelink.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT to Commence $4 Billion Chesapeake Bay Restoration Project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the $4 billion Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project at MDOT Headquarters, August 23, 2022. The PPA – signed by Col. Estee Pinchasin, Baltimore District commander, and MDOT...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Woman accused of setting fire to gas station over declined card
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was July 1 in East Baltimore. Investigators said Amber Anthony, 28, and her mother pulled into Carroll Motors Fuel on East North Avenue. The mother walked into the convenience store to pay for gas. Outside, Anthony fueled up the car. Unaware, investigators said, the cashier...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police identify officer who fired weapon in police shooting in Rosedale
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon during a police-involved shooting in Rosedale on Saturday. Police say Officer Chiveral was the officer. Police say that Officer Chiveral is assigned to the White Marsh Precinct and has been on the force for three years. County salary records list an Ian Chiveral as a police officer.
Wbaltv.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
FREELAND, Md. — Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. "I still can't comprehend how somebody would do...
Bay Net
Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a...
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old driver dies after striking tree in Randallstown
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WBFF) — A 17-year-old boy was killed after he crashed his car into a tree late Monday in Randallstown, Baltimore County police said. The boy was driving on Liberty Road around 10 p.m. when an unknown vehicle turned on Liberty Road. The boy attempted to change to lanes to avoid striking other cars, but lost control and hit a curb and then a tree.
