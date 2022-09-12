ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WTAJ

Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening

YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction

HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
YORK, PA
