Pennsylvania Lottery $3 million scratch-off ticket sold
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $3 million scratch-off ticket was sold in Chester County. The ticket was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners are advised […]
WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Chester County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Chester County. The $3,000,000 Payout scratch-off was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street in West Chester, state lottery officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3,000,000 Payout is...
Springettsbury Township to hold 20th annual 'Saturday in the Park'
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for fun activities to fill those coming fall weekends? Look no further. The Springettsbury Township 20th Annual "Saturday in the Park" presented by Inch & Co. will be held Sept. 24 at Springettsbury Township Park, according to a release sent out on Friday. The...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3M sold at Chester County Wawa
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold at a Chester County store. The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa on the 700 block of East Gay Street in West Chester. The ticket was a $3 million Payout ticket, which is a...
Shapiro to make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin counties on Sept. 17
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's campaign announced on Friday that the gubernatorial candidate will make campaign stops in Adams, Franklin, Blair, and Fulton counties on Sept. 17. He will, according to a release, "meet with voters, listen to their concerns, and talk about his plans to defend our freedoms, improve our...
Pa. deer archery season is almost here: here's everything you need to know
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With archery deer season approaching, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is providing tips, reinforcing techniques, and dishing out everything hunters need to know before they head into the woods this fall. The 2022-23 statewide archery season runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 12, continues on Sunday, Nov....
York Hiring Fair hosted nearly 60 companies at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — Dozens of companies gathered in York County Thursday in search of new workers. In collaboration with sports radio WOYK, the York County Economic Alliance hosted a hiring fair that featured some of the area's most prominent employers. The event was hosted at PeoplesBank Park at 5...
Latin American Festival planned for this weekend in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — Celebrations for Hispanic-Heritage month will kick off this weekend in Lancaster County. The 2022 Latin American Festival will be held at 400 E. Jackson St., New Holland, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can find a schedule of events and...
York Bakery nearly sells out of goods after opening
YORK, Pa. — Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off today and many are heading to bakeries, festivals, and more to celebrate. A family and Dominican-owned bakery opened up recently in York. They're already selling out on goods. Franceci's Bakery, located on 15 North Penn Street, offers different treats, but owner...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets split jackpot
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Three Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt tickets will split a $133,000 jackpot. Related video above: Man thought he won $600 on lottery ticket, finds out he actually won $1 million. Each ticket matched the following five numbers from the Sept. 11, 2022, drawing: 17-18-24-25-26. Here's where the...
Dozens of gravestones vandalized at York County cemetery
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD), a York County cemetery was vandalized Saturday evening. Vandals knocked over 35 to 40 gravestones in the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township. It is believed that...
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Lobster Restaurant To Potentially Open New Spot in Morrisville, Their Third in Bucks County
A popular seafood chain might be opening this their third Bucks County location in Morrisville, bringing more lobster rolls to the area. Chris Rollins wrote about the new eatery for 94.5 PST. La La Lobster, a chain with locations in Yardley and Doylestown, will potentially be opening another spot in...
Vandals destroy 'Welcome to York' sign
YORK, Pa. — York City Police have launched an investigation to look into who is responsible for vandalizing the "Welcome to York" sign. The sign and fountain are located at the northeast corner of the South George and Rathton Road intersection in York. According to JT Hand, President and...
