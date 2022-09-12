ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Testimony: School shooter’s home ruled by chaos

By Terry Spencer, Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194WKH_0hs1mgzG00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Chaos reigned in the home where Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz grew up, testimony in his ongoing penalty trial has shown.

STORY: Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders

He and his half-brother Zachary tormented their adoptive, widowed mother, Lynda. By the time Cruz reached middle school in the early 2010s, the pair took their fists and baseball bats to the walls, leaving gaping holes. They destroyed televisions and carved gashes in furniture, witnesses said.

Zachary may have been two years younger, but he was bigger and stronger and relentlessly picked on his brother — one social worker remembered Zachary climbing atop a counter and stepping in Nikolas’ cereal as he ate.

STORY: Video: Two dogs dumped in Orange Park neighborhood seen on home surveillance

Lynda Cruz called sheriff’s deputies to the family’s 4,500-square-foot (420-square-meter) home at least two dozen times between 2012 and 2016 to deal with one son, the other or both. Most calls were for fighting, destroying her property, disrespecting her or running away.

“Nikolas was very easily set off and I think Zachary derived some pleasure from pushing Nikolas’ buttons,” testified Frederick Kravitz, one of Cruz’s childhood psychologists. In turn, “they were very good at pushing (their mother’s) buttons.”

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. His trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life without parole. The trial resumes Monday after a week off.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz’s case was straightforward. He played security videos of the shooting and showed the AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle Cruz used. Teachers and students testified about watching others die. He showed graphic autopsy and crime scene photos and took jurors to the still blood-stained, bullet-pocked classroom building Cruz terrorized. Parents and spouses gave tearful and angry statements about their loss.

STORY: Queen Elizabeth II dies: King Charles III addresses Parliament

In an attempt to counter that, assistant public defender Melisa McNeill and her team have made Cruz’s history their case’s centerpiece, hoping at least one juror will vote for life. A death verdict must be unanimous.

The defense wants to show that from Cruz’s birth to a hard-drinking, crack-smoking Fort Lauderdale prostitute, he never fully received needed help even as he grew increasingly out of control.

STORY: Queen Elizabeth II dies: King Charles III leads royal family in procession

And nowhere was that more apparent than in the home Roger and Lynda Cruz built in Parkland, an upscale Fort Lauderdale suburb. They adopted Nikolas at birth in 1998 and, in 2000, Zachary, who had a different birth father.

Lynda Cruz, who turned 50 shortly after adopting Nikolas, was a stay-at-home mom. Roger Cruz, then 61, owned a successful marketing business.

Lynda Cruz “had wanted a child, always wanted a child. So once she got Nikolas, she felt like her family was complete,” friend Trish Davaney-Westerlind testified. “He was a cute little baby. She would go and get him all these sailor outfits. She was just the happiest I ever saw.”

STORY: FBI: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found

But by preschool, Cruz showed extreme behavior. Neighbors and teachers testified he hit and bit other children and didn’t socialize. He was anxious, fell when he ran and couldn’t use utensils. Nikolas started seeing psychiatrists and psychologists at age 3 and didn’t fully talk or become potty trained until 4.

At 5, just as Cruz entered kindergarten, he witnessed his father suffer a fatal heart attack in the family’s den. That left Lynda Cruz alone in her mid-50s with two sons who would have challenged a much younger couple.

STORY: Harvest Moon 2022: 10 stunning photos of September’s full moon

Unemployed, she became paranoid about spending, keeping her air conditioners’ thermostats in the 80s (25 to 30 Celsius) and unplugging unused appliances. One friend said her monthly electric bill was $80, a fraction of what the owner of a large South Florida home typically pays.

She padlocked the refrigerator so her sons couldn’t eat without permission and kept it so poorly stocked neighbors gave her groceries.

Friends gave conflicting testimony over whether Lynda Cruz really was financially strapped or had wealth she didn’t want to spend.

In either case, she had expenses other parents didn’t. Cruz’s mental health treatments weren’t fully covered by insurance. He loved online, often violent video games, but hated losing - that’s what caused him to destroy TVs and damage walls. She sometimes locked his video game console in her car as punishment — and Cruz at least once broke a window to get it back.

“She was a little afraid of him,” neighbor Paul Gold testified.

STORY: Talking the Tropics With Mike: Slow moving tropical wave over Central Atlantic

Despite Cruz’s tantrums, Lynda Cruz told teachers and counselors he was gentle and loving, a mama’s boy. Friends testified that wasn’t wholly a facade — Cruz and his mother did have a strong, often affectionate attachment and she favored him over his brother.

Still, Zachary remained popular in the neighborhood while Cruz was the outcast — and not just with children.

Steven Schusler testified that shortly after moving nearby, his landlord called over the Cruz boys and pointed at Nikolas, then about 10.

“He’s the weird one, aren’t you Nicky?” Schusler recalled the woman saying. Cruz “curled up” and “looked like a snail when you put salt on one.”

STORY: Queen Elizabeth II broke 600-year-old tradition after 9/11 attacks to show solidarity with US

But Cruz’s behavior was often strange and sometimes violent. When he was 9, a parent called police after he hit her child in the head with a rock. When his dog died after eating a poisonous toad, he went on a killing spree against the amphibians. At middle school, his outbursts disrupted classes and he plastered his homework with racist slurs, swastikas, obscenities and stick figures having sex or shooting each other.

Lynda Cruz became so overwhelmed in Cruz’s early teens, a social services agency was assigned to help. That’s what brought case manager Tiffany Forrest to the home. She said Lynda Cruz complained Nikolas wouldn’t bathe, so Forrest tried to explain to him the importance of hygiene. Cruz stood up, walked outside and jumped clothed into the pool. He then climbed out.

“I showered,” he told Forrest.

STORY: Queen Elizabeth II dies: King Charles III addresses Parliament

In the coming weeks, Cruz’s attorneys are expected to present testimony about his transfer to a school for students with emotional and behavioral problems, his time at Stoneman Douglas and call his brother to the stand. Zachary now lives in Virginia with two benefactors.

Their mother died less than four months before the shooting.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamitimesonline.com

Historian Marvin Dunn victim of hate crime

A Florida town known for the infamous Rosewood Massacre was the site of a recent racist attack on prominent Miami Black historian and FIU professor emeritus of psychology, Marvin Dunn, Ph.D. David Allen Emanuel, 61, was arrested and charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
floridaconstructionnews.com

First concrete panel wall placed at Broward Sherriff’s office

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. ANF Group, Inc. has placed the first concrete panel wall at the new Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) training facility located in Fort Lauderdale. The BSO Training Center...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Fbi#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Attack Caught on Camera After Man Beaten With Bat in SW Miami-Dade

No. 1 - Authorities are still looking for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a West Park home early Monday that left two men and a teen dead. The shooting happened just after midnight at the home in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies responded to the home and found one man at the scene dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A second victim, an adult man, was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. A third victim, a teenage male, was taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle and later died. A woman told NBC 6 her nephew who was in his 30s was one of the victims shot.
WEST PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man To Spend 30 Years In Federal Prison

Abused Non-Verbal, Autistic Child. Sent Obscene Material To Australia Where Police Tipped U.S. Investigators. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE at 3:16 p.m: See response from family, below. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man will spend 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man from Boca Raton accused of molesting 13-year-old girl

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — 38-year-old Zachary Prince has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl at a New Year's Party this year. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's office has charged him with two counts of sexual battery on a victim age 12-17 and lewd lascivious behavior battery on a victim age 12-17. Today, Prince was set to appear in court but refused according to public record.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy