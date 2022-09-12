ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

WRAL News

Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault

CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days

OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
OXFORD, NC
#Prison#Sex#Violent Crime#Northwood High School
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use

Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

