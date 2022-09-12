Read full article on original website
Bond reduced to $75K for Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A judge reduced the bond to $75,000 for a West Johnston High School teacher charged with statutory rape of a student. Before Thursday’s hearing, Amanda Doll’s bond had stood at $1 million. Doll, 37, of Clayton is charged with statutory rape for a student younger than the age...
'We still don't have our mom.' Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. On Thursday, Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans' remains were found in 2019.
Police: Green Hope High teacher hurt in student assault
CARY, N.C. — School administrators have responded after a student assaulted a teacher last week at Green Hope High School. GHHS principal Alison Cleveland sent a letter to parents explaining the situation on Thursday afternoon. The teacher was hurt, but has since returned to school. The details of the...
Drink tampering, assault reports at UNC fraternity house under investigation
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are looking into a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house near campus. A crime alert to the campus community told students there were two victims of the incident at a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on Aug. 26.
After receiving rape threats online, Nash high school administrators blame girls for dressing inappropriately
Rocky Mount, N.C. — High school girls at Nash County Central say they are being harassed online through anonymous social media accounts. In response, the high school held a girls-only assembly blaming the girls for the way they dress and discouraging them from reporting it, according to audio clips obtained by WRAL News.
Wake Sheriff Baker defends himself in light of petition for removal from office
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded Wednesday to a petition to remove him from office that was filed on Monday. State law allows voters to petition for the removal of a political office-holder with just five signatures. Because the Wake County District Attorney was not one of those signing this petition, Baker says it should be dismissed.
Oxford police investigating three shootings over 10 days
OXFORD, N.C. — Concerned viewers have reached out to WRAL about multiple shooting incidents in Oxford. The city’s mayor, Jackie Sergent, confirmed three shootings over the last 10 days. WRAL has asked the Oxford Police Department when and where these shootings occurred, but has not received answers. Police...
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
2 kids kidnapped during Raeford gas station car theft, 2 men on the run
Raeford, N.C. — Two men are on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Third report of drink tampering reported at ECU fraternity
Greenville, N.C. — Students are calling for action after a report of drink tampering at a fraternity house at East Carolina University. Protestors showed up at the Theta Chi house on Tuesday night. It comes after university police received a report of drink tampering involving two people - one...
ATF: Large amounts of ammo stolen from Raleigh, Durham, Wilmington shipping containers
Large amounts of ammunition have recently been stolen from freight line shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The ATF sent an alert to licensed firearms dealers, notifying them that sizable quantities of Winchester 9-millimeter ammunition were stolen from several...
Wake, Wayne parents frustrated as bus driver shortage making it hard for kids to get to school
For some kids waiting on the school bus, there's been long waits, late arrivals and no-shows. Parents in multiple school districts say this is what their children are facing due to the ongoing bus driver shortage. Parents, educators and administrators in Wake and Wayne County Schools are working around the...
102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use
Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
Heated debate breaks out at Johnston County education meeting over embroiled board member
Smithfield, N.C. — Tensions were running high at the Johnston County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night as people expressed both their frustration and support for embroiled school board member and suspended Smithfield police officer Ronald Johnson. "Our teachers are doing great things, and our kids should be...
Police: Body found in trunk of car prompts homicide investigation in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department was investigating a homicide Tuesday night after a body was found in a vehicle. Durham police said just after 7:50 p.m. an adult man was found dead in the trunk of a car on Glen Falls Lane. The vehicle was believed to...
Duke Health: 2 Raleigh hospital employees fall ill after eating same batch of homemade goods
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Duke Raleigh Hospital employees became sick on Thursday after eating homemade cookies. According to a patient who was at the hospital at the time, the employees said they received the cookies from a patient. The two employees' symptoms were "concerning," according to a spokesperson with...
7-year-old walking home from school hit by Amazon van in Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A child walking home from school Tuesday was hit by an Amazon delivery van, according to Holly Springs police. The crash happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Morning Oaks Drive and Honeyridge Lane. Investigators said the 7-year-old boy was hit while crossing...
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-85 in Granville County
BUTNER, N.C. — A section of Interstate 85 North was closed Friday in Granville County after a crash and tractor-trailer fire. The entire northbound direction was closed near Butner at Exit 189 for Gate 2 Road. It appeared a second car was also involved. Limited details were available about...
