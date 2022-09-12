Read full article on original website
Brian K. Borchardt, 55, of Storm Lake
Brian K. Borchardt, age 55, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on September 15, 2022, at Odebolt Specialty Care in Odebolt, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery.
Governor on Hand as Storm Lake Police Department Receives Secretary of Defense Freedom Award
The Storm Lake Police Department was presented with a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award this (Thur) afternoon at City Hall. The award is the highest U.S. Government honor to employers for support of National Guard and Reserve employees. Iowa ESGR State Chair Becky Coady said there are several reasons why Chief Chris Cole and the department earned the award...(audio clip below :23 )
Barbara Hartje, 93, of Storm Lake
Barbara Hartje, age 93, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on September 13, 2022, at her home in rural Storm Lake. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will...
City of Storm Lake Wraps of Summer of Projects and Achievements
It’s been a memorable summer for the City of Storm Lake. The season was marked with new events such as Kids Fest in July, which attracted a crowd estimated at over 1,000. This month, a new soccer mini-pitch was completed in Chautauqua Park, giving young people a new place for healthy exercise. A new elaborate fishing/swimming dock was added at Awaysis Park, and new playground equipment installed at four of the city parks. New monthly events were added for the Sunrise Campground. A new Volunteer Recognition event was planned.
Beverly Elaine Koster, 93, of Sioux Rapids
Beverly Elaine Koster passed away on September 2, 2022 at the age of 75, following a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids, Iowa. Burial will be in the Lone...
Sierra Club Doubts Summit Carbon Claim Majority of Landowners on Board
The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half of the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa...
Trailer Destroyed in Clay County Collision
A trailer was totaled in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 9:40 Wednesday morning just east of Gillett Grove at the intersection of county roads B-53 and N-14. 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was driving a truck that was pulling a homemade trailer on N-14. 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer was driving a van eastbound on B-53. Seltz failed to yield at the intersection, which caused Pruitt's vehicle to collide with the trailer that was being pulled by Seltz's vehicle.
Man Dies in Cherokee County Rollover Accident
A two vehicle accident in Cherokee County on Wednesday evening resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 8:40pm Wednesday in rural Pierson. 69-year-old Marilyn Ebert of Washta was driving eastbound on county road C-66. The other vehicle driven by 40-year-old Shane Beeson of Pierson was facing westbound on C-66 in the eastbound lane, preparing to back into a driveway at 280 650th Street (C-66) with a flatbed trailer. Ebert's vehicle swerved off the road and struck the left front of Beeson's vehicle. Ebert's vehicle continued eastbound over the driveway, rolled, and came to rest in the south ditch.
BVU professor Records Documentary on Psychology of Cults in Washington, D.C.
Buena Vista University Professor of Experimental Psychology Dr. Wind Goodfriend spent time in Washington, D.C., this summer working to record a documentary delving into the psychology of cults. Goodfriend was contracted for the project by Wondrium, which produces audio books written and performed by scholars. The 1998 BVU graduate is...
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Pocahontas Area Superintendent Responds to Petition That Calls for His Removal
The Pocahontas Area superintendent is responding to a petition that challenges his ongoing employment with the district. The petition regarding Joe Kramer cites concerns over issues including staff turnover, declining enrollment, alleged retaliation, spending issues, and a possible hostile working environment. Those issues were brought up by several residents during a public comments session at this week's Pocahontas Area school board meeting...(audio clip below :20 )
Early Elementary 2nd Phase Bond Vote Passes, Paves Way for 1st Grade Wing Addition
Storm Lake Community School District voters have approved a bond to allow the 2nd phase of the Early Elementary School to move forward. A total of 899 ballots were cast. According to unofficial results, 665 voted in favor of the bond, or 74-percent...while 234 voted against it, or 26-percent. At least 60-percent approval was needed for the bond to pass. 18.4-percent of registered voters in the district cast a ballot.
Lake View Flushing Water Mains Next Week
Lake View residents are reminded that the City will be flushing water mains this coming Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, September 19th through the 21st. Flushing the mains may temporarily cause rusty water. Contact Lake View City Hall with any questions.
Cherokee Apartments Damaged by Fire
A couple of apartments in a Cherokee complex were damaged by fire this past weekend. The Cherokee Fire Department was called to the complex at 410 East Bow Drive. According to the department, a two-story multi-family dwelling was found to be in flames upon their arrival. The fire caused damage in another room as well as the attic, and wound up spreading to the exterior of the building.
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy
A Cherokee man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Sioux City Federal Court for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. 36-year-old Dustin Coates was previously convicted in 2013 for distribution of a controlled substance in South Dakota. Due to that prior conviction, Coates faces between 15 years and life in prison. At a...
