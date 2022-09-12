A two vehicle accident in Cherokee County on Wednesday evening resulted in a fatality. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 8:40pm Wednesday in rural Pierson. 69-year-old Marilyn Ebert of Washta was driving eastbound on county road C-66. The other vehicle driven by 40-year-old Shane Beeson of Pierson was facing westbound on C-66 in the eastbound lane, preparing to back into a driveway at 280 650th Street (C-66) with a flatbed trailer. Ebert's vehicle swerved off the road and struck the left front of Beeson's vehicle. Ebert's vehicle continued eastbound over the driveway, rolled, and came to rest in the south ditch.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO