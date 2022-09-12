Read full article on original website
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band
Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
Taipei Houston (Sons of Lars Ulrich) Debut Second Single, Announce ‘Once Bit Never Bored’ Debut Album
Taipei Houston are wasting no time leaving their mark on the music industry, dropping their second single of the summer (their first came in late July) and revealing the title and release date for their debut album. The band's second offering is titled "The Middle" and it comes from the Nov. 4 release of their debut album, Once Bit Never Bored.
2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival. Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle
Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Carrie Underwood Flashes Major Legs In Shredded Denim Shorts On Stage At The Iowa State Fair
Carrie Underwood brought her signature country-rocker style to her Iowa State Fair performance over the weekend, and fans are loving her sultry summer outfit! The Denim & Rhinestones hitmaker, 39, showed off not only her powerhouse vocals at the concert, but also an epic outfit composed of a grungy yellow flannel over-shirt, a shimmering, dark, multicolor bodysuit underneath, and a classic, fraying pair of denim cutoff shorts. To top it all off, Underwood further emphasized her ultra-toned legs with studded black combat boots and accessorized with shiny metal jewelry.
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Watch Kelly Clarkson talk Garth Brooks into an impromptu Billy Joel duet
The 40-year-old kicked off a new season of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ by welcoming some big-time guests and shared a few major musical moments with a live audience at her fresh, New York studio
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
