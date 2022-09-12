Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
William “Buck” Moser, 64, of Emmetsburg
Services for 64-year-old William “Buck” Moser of Emmetsburg will be Monday, September 19th at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, September 18th from 4 PM to 7 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Phyllis Henkins, 100, of Emmetsburg
Services for 100-year-old Phyllis Henkins of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, September 17th, at 11:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
kicdam.com
Virgil Behrendsen, 94, of Pocahontas
Services for 94-year-old Virgil Behrendsen of Pocahontas will be Saturday, September 17th at 11 AM at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Powers Funeral Home of Pocahontas is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Two Semis Collide On Highway 18 in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Two semi drivers escaped injury when their rigs collided on highway 18 shortly before 9 Monday morning. The section of highway West of the Spencer North Y was closed for a couple of hours while the wreck was cleaned up. 29 year old Keith Thompson...
kicdam.com
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
kicdam.com
DOT Recommending Buena Vista County Rail Grant Approval
Buena Vista County, IA (Radio Iowa)– The Department of Transportation is recommending several awards for rail projects to be voted on for approval by the Transportation Commission next month. Rail director Amanda Martin says one recommendation is for a Buena Vista County business. Martin says the current recommendation is...
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Residents Overwhemingly Approve Bond Vote; HMS and ELC Pass PPEL
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– It appears that the second phase of construction on the Early Elementary building for Storm Lake Community Schools is a go after voters within the district overwhemingly approved a bond vote on Tuesday. Unofficial results released Tuesday evening show the measure passing with 665 ballots...
kicdam.com
Adult Drug Court a Go in Clay and Dickinson Counties
Spencer, IA (KICD) — An adult drug court program has been approved in Clay and Dickinson Counties, and two officials involved were at the last Clay County Board of Supervisors meeting to talk about it. Clay County Attorney Travis Johnson told the supervisors the main reason for the program...
kicdam.com
Pocahontas County Officials Holding Public Meetings To Encourage Making EMS Essential Service
Laurens, IA (KICD)– A series of public meetings is underway in Pocahontas County to encourage residents to vote in favor of a measure in November that will make additional funding available for Emergency Medical Services. The first of these town hall style meetings was held Tuesday in Laurens where...
kicdam.com
Petition Filed to Remove Pocahontas Superintendent
Pocahontas, IA (KICD) — After 18 years on the job, a petition in the Pocahontas School district is calling for the removal of Superintendent Joe Kramer. Over 230 individuals signed the petition, about 60 attended last night’s school board meeting, and then asked the school board to act.
kicdam.com
Cherokee Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Cherokee man has pled guilty to drug charges in federal court. 36-year-old Dustin Coates entered the plea Tuesday to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine after being arrested in March following a traffic stop. Coates will be sentenced at a later date and faces the possibility...
