Charlotte, NC

FOX8 News

NC woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Celise Redmon, of Charlotte, bought a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Redmon bought her winning Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday. After required state and federal […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day

Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

'CoCoMelon Live!' making a stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon. It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular. Well, get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Monroe, NC
Lifestyle
City
Monroe, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Construction Worker

CHARLOTTE, NC – Grab a Hard Hat! WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald visits the site of a local Dunkin’ for a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to work in commercial construction in this week’s Do My Job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#The Food Lion
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America's housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

When Friends Fall in Love

Torie and Jotham maintained a casual friendship for many years. They stayed connected through a mutual friend until a snowstorm gave them a reason to change roles. Torie shares their story. Bride: Torie Bethea, 34, employed- Spectrum Corporate, native of Greensboro, North Carolina. Groom: Jotham Bethea, 34, entrepreneur – healthcare...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Lobster Dogs Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Today, Lobster Dogs Food truck is here showing off the classic lobster roll – which they say is the easiest and quickest thing to make on the menu. Get more info and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CLT Brunchfest with Para

CHARLOTTE N.C. – The Charlotte Brunchfest is back! Emma Mondo is at Para to talk about what they plan to feature at the festival this weekend!. On Sunday, September 18th from 1-4pm, make sure to head to The Ruth for a festival full of brunch and fun!. For tickets,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WLTX.com

4 signs a home is overpriced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don't Waste Your Money: Insuring Your Older Car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With prices soaring this year on used cars, many of us are driving older cars that are terribly under-insured. In today’s Don’t Waste Your Money, John Matarese shows how to make sure you are covered if you drive an older car.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger's Doghouse: Meet This Adorable 9-Week-Old Puppy

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring an adorable 9-week-old puppy. This pup currently does not have a name but does have a lot of energy. He is available for pre-adoption and will become available to adopt on September 16th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC

