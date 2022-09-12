ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wcyb.com

Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville headline local teams playing in Arby's Classic

(WCYB) — Five local schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are participating in the Arby's Classic later this year. Three schools are defending state champions: Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, and Norcross, the Georgia 7A Champions. Other local teams that will participate include Tennessee High and Twin Springs. Both schools participated...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wjhl.com

ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt

Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeneville, TN
State
Tennessee State
wjhl.com

Preventing falls and frailty with HMG

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Falls are a serious medical concern for the elderly and are a leading cause of injuries among older patients. Dr. Ronna New, a geriatrician with Holston Medical Group, spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about how to prevent falls and frailty, keeping patients safe and healthy.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Baptist#Bee Club#Tn
993thex.com

Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
supertalk929.com

Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley

A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
LIMESTONE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cox
WJHL

Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
thetrek.co

AT Days 136-139: Erwin, TN to Hot Springs, NC

Fresh off of a zero day in Erwin, Tennessee I’d put in four solid hiking days to reach my next resupply point in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Here are the daily details:. Day 136 – Nolichucky River to Bald Mountain Shelter (17 miles) Day 137 – Bald Mountain...
ERWIN, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Arby’s Classic announces 2022 basketball field

Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy