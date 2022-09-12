Read full article on original website
Related
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville headline local teams playing in Arby's Classic
(WCYB) — Five local schools from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are participating in the Arby's Classic later this year. Three schools are defending state champions: Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville, and Norcross, the Georgia 7A Champions. Other local teams that will participate include Tennessee High and Twin Springs. Both schools participated...
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
These Northeast TN school systems were ranked best in student success
(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced that two Northeast Tennessee school systems — Greene County Schools and Greeneville City Schools — ranked at the top within the state in student growth and success. The 2022 District Accountability program aims to address achievements as well as shortcomings in strategy for future improvement. The top […]
wjhl.com
ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
wjhl.com
Preventing falls and frailty with HMG
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Falls are a serious medical concern for the elderly and are a leading cause of injuries among older patients. Dr. Ronna New, a geriatrician with Holston Medical Group, spoke with Daytime Tri-Cities about how to prevent falls and frailty, keeping patients safe and healthy.
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
993thex.com
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI
An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley
A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
wvlt.tv
Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization. Updated: 5 hours ago. An East Tennessee is raising money for the Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation to help provide...
Bitcoin miner facing financial woes as Limestone lawsuit settlement still incomplete
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was June 9 when Bitcoin miner GRIID’s CEO Trey Kelly personally spoke to Washington County residents angered about a noisy Bitcoin mine in Limestone. That night, after grilling Kelly and extracting multiple concessions, county commissioners agreed to terms settling their lawsuit against GRIID subsidiary Red Dog Technology and local utility […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Driver airlifted after Hawkins Co. dump truck crash
A Newport man was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a single-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that had been hauling a load of gravel Thursday morning.
wjhl.com
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing …. Twin Springs senior Ryan Horne named Week Four Player …. Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment …. Star Watch. Community Hero: Rhonda Helton provides decades of …. Police...
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
thetrek.co
AT Days 136-139: Erwin, TN to Hot Springs, NC
Fresh off of a zero day in Erwin, Tennessee I’d put in four solid hiking days to reach my next resupply point in Hot Springs, North Carolina. Here are the daily details:. Day 136 – Nolichucky River to Bald Mountain Shelter (17 miles) Day 137 – Bald Mountain...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. Mayor works to create solution for Buc-ee’s traffic
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters has a plan to add exit 408 to I-40, another entrance to Sevier County, due to higher traffic volumes expected when the world’s largest convenience store, Buc-ee’s, opens. “We’ve been working with the state and the federal highway administration...
Arby’s Classic announces 2022 basketball field
Bristol, TN — The 39th annual Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Tennessee High’s Viking Hall Dec. 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.Among the 18 teams participating in the 2022 Arby’s Classic are three defending state […]
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
Comments / 1