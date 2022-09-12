Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk
Swimming in the section of the San Antonio River that winds through downtown is a misdemeanor offense, according to a city ordinance.
'Totally humble': The day a future saint came to visit San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — September 13 marks one of San Antonio's most historic days, its ripple effects still being felt 35 years later. During this week in 1987, Pope John Paul II celebrated the largest mass in Texas history San Antonio—marking a transformative moment for the city. On Sept....
KENS 5
Inside a small Texas town restaurant with big burgers, loaded fries | Neighborhood Eats
POTEET, Texas — If you're looking for a small town business with big eats, look no further than The Backyard Kitchen, located on 973 Avenue H in Poteet. On Neighborhood Eats, we visited the business to see why locals and Texans alike have raved about them. "It means everything....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to San Antonio police, several people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 9000 block of W. Commerce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
Bad Bunny immortalized with mural at San Antonio's Porta Rossa
He joins the ranks of Nipsey Hussle, Soulja Boy, Cardi B, and Hispanic Elvis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Investment group buys 4 Hometown Burger restaurants, rebrands to Burger Factory
SAN ANTONIO – A local minority women-owned investment group has purchased four of the eight former Hometown Burger restaurants and will rebrand them as Burger Factory restaurants. Hometown Burgers announced late Sunday that all restaurants had closed in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. The restaurant’s website...
sanantoniomag.com
9 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free celebration at Pearl. Play loteria or paint a guitar, watch stilt walkers from the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center and hear high school and professional mariachi performances, including by Las Coronelas and Mariachi Azteca. Find the full schedule for the free event here. Friday, 5 p.m. 303 Pearl Pkwy.
Texas Medal of Arts unveils 2023 recipients, including San Antonian musician
After releasing initial details for next year's Texas Medal of the Arts Awards (TMAA), the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) has revealed the full lineup of 2023 honorees — and San Antonio residents will recognize one local name. Taking place in venues across Austin, the two-day biannual event recognizes the...
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Play in the streets of San Antonio during Síclovía
SAN ANTONIO – Some of San Antonio’s downtown streets will temporarily close so people can exercise, explore and play during the city’s bi-annual Síclovía event later this month. YMCA of Greater San Antonio will celebrate its 20th Síclovía from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on...
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0