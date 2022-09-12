ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Grove, MO

Walnut Grove man found guilty of murder

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVqVm_0hs1kguq00

ASH GROVE, Mo. — A jury found Lakota Tucker, 21, of Walnut Grove, guilty of murder during a trial on Sept. 8.

The jury deliberated for almost two hours before they found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

On July 4, 2021, Tucker shot and killed Cory Estey, 47, of Walnut Grove. Tucker was trespassing on Estey’s property, which someone reported to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Estey attempted to make contact with Tucker, who shot him in the head.

Victim identified in Ash Grove death investigation, suspect charged

Tucker admitted to deputies that he had shot Estey. He said that he was at the property to collect some of his mother’s belongings. His mother lived there until April of 2021 when she died. According to court documents, Tucker took a dining table and fired shots from an AK-47 at a deer stand to break the chain that attached it to a tree outside.

Estey approached Tucker to confront him. Tucker said he had a right to collect his mother’s property. Estey told Tucker to get out of his truck. Tucker instead started driving off of the property. While he did so, he took a rifle and fired out of his truck’s passenger window toward Estey. Tucker told law enforcement that he did not mean to kill Estey — only to scare him away and that he was afraid of the man.

Tucker is scheduled to have his sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 18

Guest
3d ago

Sad situation it sounds like what started this. I’ve known of too many times when someone has died and their personal property should have been freely turned over to their family members when they have been co-habituating with someone they’re not married to. Unfortunately this young man should have looked into the legal process of a civil case instead of trying to deal with it himself. Nobody comes out a winner in these situations most of the time. It’s important to take time to make your wishes legally known on what to be done with your earthly possessions when you leave this world if you want your family to avoid any problems later on.

Reply(8)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
933kwto.com

Man from Aurora Arrested, Accused of Raping Teen Girl

Authorities in Lawrence County have arrested a man from Aurora on charges of rape. 40-year-old Matthew Fries has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape on Tuesday following a probable cause statement. According to statements from the 17-year-old victim, she was invited to stay at Fries’ home for a...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Monett's Creekmore accused of murdering own father

A Monett man was arrested after he was accused of shooting his own father 19 times outside a house they shared. Michael Lee Creekmore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. According to the probable cause statement in the case, Monett police officers responded to a call...
MONETT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ash Grove, MO
City
Walnut Grove, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 30-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash. The Springfield Police Department responded to the crash at I-44 and Kansas Expressway at 4:32 p.m. SPD says a white 2020 Freightliner driven by Jasham Singh, 22, of Queens, New York was traveling westbound on I-44 approaching Kansas Expressway.  A tan […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that snarled traffic on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police say a westbound semi hit a pickup after pulling in front of the big rig Thursday afternoon. Officers say the man driving the pickup...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
WILLARD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman sentenced 3 years prison for $1.3 Million Theft and Tax Fraud Scheme while employed by Springfield, Mo. company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An Ash Grove, Mo., woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for a wire fraud scheme in which she embezzled more than $362,000 from her Springfield, Mo., employer and failed to pay nearly $1 million in business payroll taxes and personal income taxes. Carrie Leigh Long, 52, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops

A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
WASHINGTON, MO
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy