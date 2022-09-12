Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
wjhl.com
Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market
(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Greene Co. residents rally against proposed removal of beloved swimming hole
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents neighboring the Horse Creek Recreation Area gathered inside the park Wednesday to sign a petition to prevent the removal of a popular swimming hole. The U.S. Forest Service operates the park and in a proposed improvement plan, a dam that created the swimming hole would be removed from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rubbin’ is gamblin’? Race week, casino both expected to boost booming Bristol tourism industry
BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Race week in Bristol is synonymous with a boost in local spending as race fans from across the country set up their campsites around Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). This year, the added element of Bristol’s new casino means the region’s tourism industry is expected to hit new heights. In Tennessee alone, […]
PHOTOS: Explosion destroys home in Bristol, Virginia
No one was injured in the explosion but the home is a total loss.
wjhl.com
Daytime visits Greeneville Graze to check out charcuterie boards
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daytime Tri-Cities headed to downtown Greeneville to meet with Crystal Martin, owner of Greeneville Graze on Depot Street. Greeneville Graze specializes in charcuterie boards and puts emphasis on all the details of the presentation.
wjhl.com
Jonesborough set to host Pumpkin Fest
(WJHL) Cameo Waters tells us about Jonesborough’s first ever Pumpkin Fest coming up Saturday, September 24th. For more information and to register for a prize pack giveaway please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
pmg-va.com
A Different Kind of 'String' Band
String bands are nothing unusual on stages in Appalachia, but two concerts at the Blue Ridge Music Center this summer pushed the boundaries of what that definition means. Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman of Galax collaborated with the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet for one such show; The Kruger Brothers joined the Kontras Quartet for another.
Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building. The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building. Leaders believe selling it would help the […]
wjhl.com
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding
Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing in money as city seeks funding. Now-closed Bristol, Va. Landfill no longer bringing …. Twin Springs senior Ryan Horne named Week Four Player …. Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment …. Star Watch. Community Hero: Rhonda Helton provides decades of …. Police...
Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub
DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. CVS told News Channel 11 that all prescriptions will be transferred […]
New to Town: Toadally Pets
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport. The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need. “We […]
Rare deer dies at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cotton, an 11-year-old deer with a rare genetic trait, died at Bays Mountain Park overnight on Sunday. Bays Mountain leaders said in a news release that Cotton lived a full life at the park after arriving as an 8-month-old deer in 2012. She had been confiscated from a family that illegally […]
wcyb.com
No charges filed in the death of inmate at Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — No charges will be filed in the death of a Kentucky woman at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. The Scott County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office released a joint statement Thursday.
wjhl.com
ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt
Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the …. .NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaving...
supertalk929.com
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May
Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
Comments / 1