Big Stone Gap, VA

WJHL

Bristol Casino gives race fans more entertainment options

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — With NASCAR returning to Bristol Motor Speedway this week, it will mark the first race week since the opening of the temporary Bristol Casino. As fans flock to the speedway, the casino offers even more entertainment options on top of the on-track action to those visiting from out of town. “We […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market

(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Jonesborough set to host Pumpkin Fest

(WJHL) Cameo Waters tells us about Jonesborough’s first ever Pumpkin Fest coming up Saturday, September 24th. For more information and to register for a prize pack giveaway please visit www.Jonesborough.com.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
pmg-va.com

A Different Kind of 'String' Band

String bands are nothing unusual on stages in Appalachia, but two concerts at the Blue Ridge Music Center this summer pushed the boundaries of what that definition means. Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman of Galax collaborated with the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet for one such show; The Kruger Brothers joined the Kontras Quartet for another.
GALAX, VA
WJHL

Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building. The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building. Leaders believe selling it would help the […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Know Before You Go: Devil’s Bathtub

DUNGANNON, Va. (WJHL) – When it comes to hikes and treks in the region, few have created more cautionary tales than the Devil’s Bathtub. From backcountry injuries to large groups of hikers becoming stranded, the trail is synonymous with risky business for some. But what is it that makes the trail so challenging, and why […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

CVS on North Roan closing on Oct. 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5. The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business. CVS told News Channel 11 that all prescriptions will be transferred […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New to Town: Toadally Pets

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Model City has added yet another new business. Toadally Pets recently opened and is located at 132 W. Center St. in Kingsport. The store’s owner, Brittany Hollembeak, said it’s been a long-time dream of hers to open a pet shop, and they hope to provide what pet owners need. “We […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Rare deer dies at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cotton, an 11-year-old deer with a rare genetic trait, died at Bays Mountain Park overnight on Sunday. Bays Mountain leaders said in a news release that Cotton lived a full life at the park after arriving as an 8-month-old deer in 2012. She had been confiscated from a family that illegally […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU recognized for low amount of student debt

Patients accuse Erwin medical clinic of abrupt closure, …. Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire. Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation. Senators working to secure federal money for SWVA …. Race to Build: building homes and stability in the ….
JOHNSON CITY, TN

