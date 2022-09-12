ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
CNN

Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis

Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
The Independent

‘I don’t think it looks professional’: Andy Murray voices opposition to late matches

Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night matches.Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie against the USA in Glasgow on Wednesday did not conclude until nearly 1am, with Murray and Joe Salisbury narrowly losing the deciding doubles to Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.That followed a number of matches at the US Open that carried on until the early hours, while it is an increasingly common scenario at some tour events.Although a sizeable number of fans at the Emirates Arena did stay for the finish, many had to leave, with no public transport options at that time and...
The Spun

Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral

On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
AFP

Roger Federer, from enfant terrible to saintly global icon

From racquet-smashing enfant terrible with a bad attitude and ill-advised ponytail to universally respected role model and modern icon, Roger Federer has attained almost saintly status. "I have always had the utmost respect for my friend Rafa as a person and as a champion," he wrote when the Spaniard won a 13th Roland Garros in 2020, equalling his record of 20 majors.
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf

Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Reuters

Tennis-Britain's Murray not expecting to play in Davis Cup

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Andy Murray said he feels really good physically but does not expect to play in Britain's Davis Cup Finals campaign amid stiff competition in the squad. Britain's team features Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, both of whom are in the top 25, as well as the first and third-ranked men's doubles players Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.
BBC

Andy Murray questions late-night matches after Davis Cup defeat

Group stage venues: Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia Dates: 13-18 September. Coverage: Live TV coverage of Great Britain's matches on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Playing tennis matches late at night does not...
The Associated Press

Quote Box: Reaction to Federer's retirement from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Reaction to Roger Federer’s announcement that he will retire from tennis after the Laver Cup in London next week. ___ “I wish this day would have never come… it’s a sad day for me personally and for sports people around the world. I said it to you when we spoke and now it’s here. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.” — Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion and one of Federer’s biggest rivals on the court. ___
